It’s international kissing day today: Why it is celebrated and benefits of kissing

Today, the sixth of July, 2022 is a day set aside for everyone in the world to show affection to friends and partners by giving them a kiss; of course, only if they are okay with it. Kissing is mainly an act of showing affection to the people that you love and are close to you which also helps to build intimacy.



It was first celebrated in the early 2000s. February 13 is also celebrated as International Kiss Day. It falls a day before Valentine’s Day which is celebrated on February 14 all over the world as the day of love. Kiss Day precedes valentine’s Day.

The concept behind International Kissing Day is to remind many people of the simple pleasures associated with kissing, as opposed to kissing as a mere social formality or prelude to other activities.

This day also aims to spread awareness about the importance of expressing love and the idea of intimacy in relationships and how it can help in keeping the spark alive.

Kissing has long been the sweetest expression of love. The gesture is not limited to just physical contact but signifies the bond between individuals.

A kiss is the most unique and widely accepted expression of love. Kissing helps in expressing to the other person how much they mean to us and also helps in saying a lot without saying anything at all.

A kiss on the forehead denotes respect while a kiss on the cheeks denotes affection. Kisses come with a lot of health benefits as well. It helps in making us feel younger, loved and cared for.

Kisses have different types. But, what remains unchanged are the emotions that a kiss carries with it.

Kissing can evoke strong feelings of love, admiration, care, and empathy.

Greeting or seeing off someone with a sweet peck on the cheek has been a part of various traditions. It is the simplest yet most effective action through which you can convey your feelings to someone without uttering a word.

From a forehead kiss to a flying one for your parents, each type may have a different meaning but are equally rich in warmth. For most people, a kiss is something that sparks an instant connection between two individuals. It often marks the beginning of a new relationship and later comes in handy for strengthening the bond further.

The practice of kissing could be traced back to the Romans in Europe who identified three forms of kissing namely:

A friendly peck on the cheek which means the osculum

A loving kiss on the lips also called the basium

A passionate kiss on the mouth known as the savium

Importance of Kissing

