Sallah: FRSC deploys 700 officers in Kogi

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kogi state command has mobilised 700 personnel and 20 pieces of equipment to highways in Kogi to ensure the free flow of traffic during the Sallah celebration.

The Kogi Sector Commander, Corps Commander, Stephen Dawulung, stated this in a press statement issued on Wednesday in Lokoja.

He said that the team would also checkmate carnage during the festivities.

“We have deployed more than 700 FRSC Regular, Special Marshals, and Road Safety Club Members, 20 patrol vehicles, seven ambulances, and tow trucks to the roads for this special operation.

“The deployed personnel and equipment for the special operation within Kogi is to enhance hitch-free and safe travels during the forthcoming Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

“The broad objectives of this operation include reduction in road crashes, fatalities, injuries, prompt response to victims, sensitisation of the public, speedy removal of obstructions and enforcement on critical offences, among others,’’ he stated.

Dawulung added that the Special Patrol operation would start on Wednesday and end on July 13.

He stated also that there would be a mega rally at the Lokoja Mega Park where motorists and the public would be sensitised on the need to share in the responsibility of road safety.

The FRSC commander wished drivers and passengers safe travels to and fro their respective destinations.

He urged drivers to be disciplined and to obey road traffic regulations by avoiding unwholesome practices that could lead to crashes and fatalities.

He listed speeding, overloading, use of phones while driving, riding motorcycles without crash helmets, and non-use of seatbelts and child restraints as causes of accidents on Nigerian roads.

Other causes he listed are driving under the influence of alcohol or psychoactive substances and wrongful overtaking.

He advised commuters and the public to report crashes, obstructions or traffic jams to the nearest FRSC office or through its Situation Room numbers: 07054005754, 07054005712 08056294021/08056295022 and the FRSC toll-free number 122.





Dawulung also wished all Kogi residents a joyful, fruitful and rewarding Sallah celebration.

