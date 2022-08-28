It is time to take Nigeria back, Dokubo tells Nigerians

Veteran actress, Hilda Dokubo, on Friday, blew hot about the state of the nation as prices of commodities including air tickets continue to skyrocket, saying anyone who says Nigerians should continue their lives under this difficult situation does not have the interest of the people at heart.

Dokubo, who lamented the hard condition of living many Nigerians have been subjected to under the current leadership of the President MuhammaduBuhari insisted that Nigerians cannot afford to continue from where Buhari’s administration will end in a few months’ time.

She was particularly troubled about the price of economy ticket for a 50-minute flight that has jumped to over N100,000, saying “Some people still have the guts to say we will continue with the achievements of this administration.”

She added that Nigerians have lived under a hellish condition in the last seven and a half years of this administration, pointing out that: “We will be better if we rid ourselves of the inequality, fear, discrimination and injustice and acute corruption that this administration has plagued us with.”

Dokubo who is believed to be backing the presidential ambition of the candidate ofLabour Party (LP), Peter Obi, in her post did not mention the political party she wants Nigerians to adopt as they plan to sack the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government, but maintained that it is time for Nigerians to take back their country and clean up the mess created by the current administration.

