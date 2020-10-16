Islamic scholars, imams discuss COVID-19, climate change in Kaduna

NO fewer than 80 ulama and imams have converged on Kaduna, Kaduna State, for a workshop on the Islamic perspective on COVID-19 and climate change.

At the opening of a two-day workshop organised by the Jama’atul Tajdidil Islamiy, in conjunction with the Kaduna State University, the national coordinator of the group, Sheikh Abubakar Mujahid, said: “We decided to organise this workshop following the recent outbreak of the COVID-19.

“Muslims were shocked when state and federal governments announced suspension of congregational prayers and closure of mosques.

“Even clerics that were supposed to provide guide to their followers were confused. It was for this reason that we invited about 80 ulama and imams from the 19 Northern states.”

Mujahid said the purpose of the workshop was to throw more light on the effects of climate change and pandemics on the people.

He said: “Islam has provided answers to COVID-19 and other related pandemics and phenomena like climatic change, flooding and desertification.

“We don’t want to see this type of confusion with our clerics again. We believe that after the workshop, the participants will have learnt more on how to cope with emerging existential situations.”

Professor Mohammed Al’ameen of the Department of Geography, Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna, stated that the workshop would serve as eye-opener for the ulama on the effects of climate change and assist them to educate their followers through their sermons.

He said the participants would also be afforded the opportunity to develop action plans for the conveyance of the message.

The vice chancellor of the Kaduna State University, Professor Mohammad Tanko, who was represented by the Deputy Director, University Advancement, Dr Haruna Jae, said dissemination of knowledge and creating awareness on the COVID-19 pandemic were part of the ideals of the university.

