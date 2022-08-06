Is walking good for me?

I have been reading lately about the many advantages of walking. I am a recently-retired 60- year- old woman. I have never done any exercise or walked before in my life. Kindly advise me if walking is good for me.

Comfort (by SMS)

It is true that walking has tremendous amount of health benefits. It has been confirmed to be the cheapest form of exercise with uncountable health benefits such as of combating stress, weight reduction, boosting of the cardiovascular and immune systems. Walking also helps us to activate our muscles, bones and generally strengthen our health. Since you can walk at your pace, the exercise can commence at any age.

