Amotekun arrests Northern youths hidden in trucks in Ondo

Ondo State Security Network Agency, Amotekun, on Thursday, arrested 151 suspected invaders with charms and photographs of combat training while heading to some states in the southwest.

The arrested suspects include five women who hid behind bags of beans and rice inside two trailers were discovered during a stop and search by men of the Amotekun Corps.

The Commander of the Amotekun in the state, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, explained that the vehicles conveying the suspects were intercepted following an intelligence report.

He said the vehicles were stopped around Sango, Akure/Ado road by a team who were on ‘stop and search at about 6:30 am as they became suspicious of their movement.

According to him, the trailers’ drivers conveying them disclosed that the suspects were coming from Kastina, Kano and Jigawa states and were heading to the South West states.

He said all the suspects were cleverly concealed behind bags of rice and said, “We intercepted two trucks conveying 151 people who were cleverly concealed behind bags of rice and beans in a way that one may not know that this number of people were tucked in the trucks.

“Upon interception, we asked of their destinations. Some said Akure, while others said Osogbo in Osun State. Although, we have not completed profiling them, as none of them has an idea of what they were going to do or their mission. All they were able to tell us is that they entered the vehicle and came to Ondo State.

“While searching the vehicles, we saw 10 bikes and various dangerous charms. If we check and we do not find anything on them, as long as they don’t have anybody that is ready to take custody of them in Ondo state, we will send them back to their various states.

According to Adeleye, “some of them claimed they are from Kastina, Kano and Jigawa states, but on how they came together, they said they couldn’t figure it out, but that they were conveyed on the truck down to Akure in Ondo State.This, however, is not a good sign, following the security warning in the South West states.





“While respecting their rights as Nigerians, yet, we are not sure of what they are here for, we still feel that while travelling, anyone should have a mission and destination at where he or she is going to.”