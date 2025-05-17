Is this schizophrenia?

My young nephew has been behaving abnormally lately. In addition to having occasional mood swings, he also likes keeping away from friends and relatives. Somebody said this could be signs of Schizophrenia. Is this true?

Ahmed (by SMS)

Schizophrenia is a type of mental health condition that can change how people think and act, as well as how they feel. The symptoms can be severe enough to disrupt daily life, performance in school and work, and relationships. It’s estimated that one-third of people treated for schizophrenia still struggle with their symptoms. To diagnose schizophrenia, a mental health professional, like a psychiatrist, will conduct an exam along with tests to rule out other possible neurological or mental health conditions.

The examining psychiatrist may also need to speak with friends, family members, or other physicians for corroborative information that can help to assess the quality and duration of symptoms. Another possible symptom seen is clinical depression, a desire to withdraw from others is another symptom that can occur in schizophrenia.

You may also lack a desire to have a conversation with your friends and loved ones. Schizophrenia may also affect daily cognition skills, possibly leading to difficulties with memory, attention, and concentration. People with schizophrenia may also have a harder time completing everyday tasks. Managing schizophrenia is a lifelong process that requires a combination of medications and therapies to help minimize the effects that some symptoms may have on your everyday life.

Social skills and life-management skills classes can also help you develop more independence and confidence. It’s also important to have a support system. This may include family or loved ones, friends, or people you might meet in group therapy. You can also talk with your doctor if you’re concerned about any new or worsening symptoms. Schizophrenia has no cure, so long-term treatment is important to help improve quality of life and to prevent complications.