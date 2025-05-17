My wife wedded, bore kids for another man while still married to me —Man

•He left home 21 yrs ago, abandoned me —Wife

A 58-year-old businessman, Ahmad Abdullahi, has dragged his wife, Fatima Sa’idu, 43, before a Kano Sharia Court in Kano State for marrying another man.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Ahmad, who resides in Kwanar Jaba Quarters, Nasarawa Local Government Area of Kano, in his petition, said that he got married to Fatima legally in 2001.

“I traveled to Togo for a business trip a few months after we got married and was there for 21 years.

“When I returned, I learnt that my wife has got married to another man, Sa’idu Giyade and has given birth to two children.

“I also fell ill within that period and could not come back home,”he said.

On her part, Fatima said that she waited for Ahmad for 16 years.

“I did not receive any word from him.

“I dragged Ahmad’s father, Abubakar to a Shari’a Court sitting in Sabon Gari, Kano for the marriage to be dissolved since his son has abandoned me.

“His father pronounced the divorce on behalf of his son.

“I later got married to Sa’idu and we are blessed with two children, “she said.

After listening to both sides, the presiding judge, Dr Bello Khalid, adjourned the case and ordered both parties to present witnesses on the adjourned date.