Is this an appendicitis?

I have been having pains in my tummy for a while. The pain which usually comes after eating can be gripping and usually causes me to double up. My friends think it is Appendicitis. What do you think?

Prosper (by SMS)

Although it is usually difficult to diagnose Appendicitis without a physical examination, the relationship of your pain to food doesn’t make it look like an appendicitis. An appendicitis happens if the appendix gets blocked or obstructed. This, in turn, will result in an infection and inflammation of the appendix. When inflamed, the appendix will slowly get bigger and might even rupture. The most effective treatment for an appendicitis is surgery. This is why it will be important for you to go for a proper medical examination as soon as possible.

