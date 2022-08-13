Is this an appendicitis?

Ask the Doctor
By Dr. Wale Okediran
appendicitis?

I have been having pains in my tummy for a while. The pain which usually comes after eating can be gripping and usually causes me to double up. My friends think it is Appendicitis. What do you think?

Prosper (by SMS)

 

Although it is usually difficult to diagnose Appendicitis without a physical examination, the relationship of your pain to food doesn’t make it look like an appendicitis. An appendicitis happens if the appendix gets blocked or obstructed. This, in turn, will result in an infection and inflammation of the appendix. When inflamed, the appendix will slowly get bigger and might even rupture. The most effective treatment for an appendicitis is surgery. This is why it will be important for you to go for a proper medical examination as soon as possible.

ALSO READ FROM  NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

You might also like
Ask the Doctor

My wife has pain during s*x

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More