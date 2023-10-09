Netflix is one of the largest streaming platforms not just in the United States, but in the entire world! That’s not surprising since its library of content is massive and with new movies and series rolling out year after year, the content options are truly limitless!

Of course, for streaming platforms to work efficiently and without any internet lags, you’ll need a reliable service provider. With so many ISPs available in the U.S. market especially, it can be difficult to narrow down only the best of the best! This kind of extensive research can take several hours, or even days, depending on how deep of a study you want to conduct.

But we’ll save you all that trouble and inform you of an ISP that you seriously need to look into, as it’s undeniably one of the best out there – Spectrum!

Spectrum is one of the biggest service providers in the U.S., and with millions of satisfied subscribers in multiple states, the service provider recently launched Spectrum en Español – a platform for Spanish-speaking subscribers to reach out to for help. This was a very smart and great move for Spectrum’s customers since America includes one of the biggest Spanish populations in the world!

This makes communication flow effortlessly from the customer to the provider.

Spectrum and its Many Benefits!

So, what is it about Spectrum that makes it stand out among other internet service providers?

Well, for starters, Spectrum promises a contract-free process when signing up, so customers can rest assured knowing that the ISP isn’t trying to trick them into signing on to things like paying expensive cancellation fees. This is a common tactic among other ISPs that make you sign extensive contracts with complicated terms, but Spectrum isn’t like the others!

It also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee policy so that customers are guaranteed complete satisfaction otherwise they’re entitled to a full refund!

Spectrum also offers the fastest download speeds in the U.S. market – and this is, in fact, verified by Ookla® Speedtest®! If you’d still like to confirm this for yourself, you’re more than welcome to take a speed test and check the results. Furthermore, it offers 3 standard internet plans that come with different prices and speeds, so that customers can select the ones they want based on their requirements and price preferences.

Here, take a look at this table:

Internet Plans Download Speed Upload Speed Prices Spectrum Internet (really good for households with 4 to 5 devices) 300 Mbps 10 Mbps $49.99 per month (this price is consistent for 12 months) Spectrum Internet Ultra (great for households with 6 to 8 devices) 500 Mbps 20 Mbps $69.99 per month (this price is consistent for 12 months) Spectrum Internet Gig (ideal for households with 10 or more devices) 1000 Mbps 35 Mbps $89.99 per month (this price is consistent for 12 months)[WS1]

These are just a handful of benefits you can take advantage of when signing on with Spectrum. Oh, and did you know that all customers receive a free brand-new modem or Wi-Fi router with every internet subscription?

So, Is Netflix Compatible with Spectrum?

To answer your question, yes. Netflix is, in fact, compatible with Spectrum.

If you get a Spectrum subscription and are trying to access Netflix, you’ll need to follow these simple few steps.

The first thing you’ll need to do is access the menu and use the Menu button on your remote. If you have a Spectrum remote, you’ll see a Guide button that’ll provide you with instructions on how to set things up. But if not, just follow our steps! The next thing you’ll need to do is select the Apps icon on the screen. To access Netflix, you’ll need to open up the search bar and type in Netflix, and hit Enter!

Ta-da! That’s basically all you need to do to access Netflix via Spectrum. With the Spectrum subscription, you can open up Netflix and stream all your favorite shows and movies on any preferred device. Whether it’s on TV, your phone, or your laptop – Spectrum is compatible on most devices.

If you’d still prefer a list of the exact devices that Spectrum works on best, you’ll need to reach out to its customer support team at 844-760-4220.

In Conclusion

In short, Netflix only requires 25 Mbps download internet speed (if you’re watching in 4K or Ultra HD) to work perfectly, and as you’ll see in the table above, even the most basic Spectrum plan is compatible with Netflix. If there are multiple users that are going to be sharing your Wi-Fi connection, then it’s better to opt for the other, more higher-your internet plans. For more information, feel free to contact Spectrum’s experts anytime, and from anywhere!