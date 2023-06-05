The outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra ( IPOB) has pledged its support for the abolition of sit-at-home exercise in Enugu as announced by the state governor, Peter Mbah.

The group stated this in a statement issued on Monday by its media and publicity secretary, Emma Powerful.

It restated that IPOB had since called off the exercise in the entire South-East, but that criminals continued to enforce it to harm and exploit the people.

They, however, cautioned Mbah not to behave like his counterpart, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, who had earlier decreed against sit-at-home in Anambra State but with poor methodology.

The secessionist group prayed,” Dr Peter Mbah, please never make the same mistake, Prof Soludo made by using Nigeria’s compromised Security to stop Monday’s sit-at-home. Any attempt to use security to stop the sit-at-home is an indirect way of killing our people.

“Such moves will always be counterproductive. We support him to stop the Monday sit-at-home, and we have stopped the sit-at-home. Such measures failed in Ebonyi, Imo, and Anambra, and it will fail in Enugu.

“Allow the Monday sit-at-home to die off naturally by engaging our people. Meanwhile, IPOB is on standby to assist with the best approach to end Monday’s sit-at-home, where it still exists so that it won’t escalate the tensed security situation. If you use force on our people, you will fail.”

The group added, “After our leadership initiated the Monday sit-at-home order to demand the release of our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who is currently being illegally detained at DSS dungeon, directed IPOB leadership to stop the sit-at-home to avoid criminals capitalizing on that to harm our people.

“Though some Biafrans continued with Monday sit-at-home voluntarily, as our leader predicted, after the suspension order, some criminals and infiltrators hijacked it and started committing crimes and enforcing non-existent Monday sit-at-home.

“It is obvious that Enugu State Governor, Dr Peter Mbah should be made aware that IPOB has already suspended Monday sit-at-home. For him to publicly associate IPOB with Monday sit-at-home is obnoxious.

“If indeed Mr Governor Mbah wants to return to normalcy on Mondays he will have the support of IPOB because the criminals enforcing non-existent Monday sit-at-home are criminals.”





The group maintained that anybody still enforcing the Monday sit-at-home order was not helping IPOB and Kanu, adding that everybody in the zone should be coming out on Mondays for their business.

