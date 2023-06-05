President Bola Tinubu has counselled security and intelligence agencies in the country on the importance of sharing information and intelligence among themselves, saying hoarding such resources could be counterproductive in the fight against terrorism.

He gave the admonition on Monday after undertaking a tour of the new Office of National Security Adviser and facilities at the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC), in Abuja.

According to a statement by Abiodun Oladunjoye, State House Director of Information, while noting the efforts demonstrated in countering terrorism and the state-of-the-art facilities at the two facilities, President Tinubu highlighted the importance of backing such efforts with knowledge.

Tinubu said his administration had recognised that in order to achieve economic revival, prosperity, and development, security should be of optimum priority.

The statement quoted him as saying, “It is a great joy to see that we are getting proactive resources to prepare ourselves.

“Terrorism is not unique to Nigeria alone. It is across the world and we have to fight it. We have to eliminate it completely.

“If we as Nigerians are looking for economic revival, prosperity and development, then we have to give priority to security.

“What I have seen here is a demonstration of intelligence efforts to counter-terrorism. This must be backed by knowledge.

“Counter-terrorism that is not backed by knowledge and intelligence is not going to be of any service to any nation. We are going to work on that together.

“The effort of the entire armed forces of this country must be put together in a way that there will be one single focus on securing the country.

“You can’t have disharmony in an orchestra. We must focus on one tunnel; coordinate, share information, share intelligence and work harder.





“You cannot hoard information. You cannot hoard intelligence. I am glad that Nigeria is on the path to success. We will, I assure you.

“We will make it a priority and that is why I am here this morning.”

President Tinubu, who described the tour of facilities at the new ONSA building as very important, expressed his willingness to do whatever was necessary to support the nation’s security architecture.

In his remarks, the NSA, Major-General Babagana Monguno (Rtd), thanked the President for making the visit his first engagement outside the Villa, saying, “It reinforces his commitment, dedication and inflexible rigidity to ensuring that the security misfortunes of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and by extension, the sub-region are overcome within the shortest possible time.”

He pledged the total commitment and dedication of ONSA to ensure that the President would realize the promises he made to the Nigerian people on security.

