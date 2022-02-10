IPC boss, Lanre Arogundade, detained by DSS at Lagos airport, released

The Executive Director of the International Press Centre (IPC), Lanre Arogundade, has been released by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) following his detention at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos.

Arogundade was detained by DS operatives shortly after he arrived the country from The Gambia where he led the IPC team to train Gambian journalists on conflict-sensitive journalists.

At around 4pm on Thursday, Arogundade took to his Facebook account to announce his detention.

The post read: “This is me at the DSS office at International Airport Lagos where I’m being held or detained against my wish. I have just returned from Banjul where I went to train Gambian journalists on Conflict sensitive journalism. Ever since the days of military rule I get molested by DSS and Immigration at the airport. This nonsense has to stop!”

Meanwhile, the IPC, in a 25-word post on Twitter confirmed Arogundade’s release, adding that his passport has been returned to him.

“The International Press Centre Lagos-Nigeria, confirms that Mr. Arogundade @lanreipc has been released, and his Passport has been returned to him. Thank you all,” the tweet read.

While condemning the detention on Facebook, President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), Mustapha Isa, said the IPC boss was detained on a case of mistaken identity.

“I just spoke with the head of DSS at the airport through Lanre’s phone. He said it was a case of mistaken identity, and that they have no cade against him.

“He has been released after an apology and his passport is about to be stamped for him to leave the airport.

“Lanre told me that this wasn’t the first time this was happening. I told the officer when a case of mistaken identify happens all the time, it means something is wrong.

“The Nigerian Guild of Editors totally condemns this harassment. Lanre Arogundade is doing a tremendous job in promoting media freedom in Nigeria. We are fully behind him,” Isah said on Facebook.

Veteran journalist, Richard Akinola, also confirmed Arogundade’s release.

“Lanre Arogundade has been released. Just spoke with him. Thanks all,” Akinola also said on Facebook.