The Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has distanced itself from the purported protest tagged ‘’Occupy INEC rally’’ calling for the resignation or sack of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu.

IPAC, in a statement signed by its National Chairman, Engr Yabagi Yusuf Sani, said as the umbrella body of all registered political parties in Nigeria and a major stakeholder in the democratic process, the Council is in the vanguard of promoting and stimulating free, fair, credible, transparent and peaceful elections in accordance with the law and ensuring political stability in the country.

The statement said IPAC regularly interfaces with INEC, relevant arms of government, development partners and civil society organizations where crucial national issues including the conduct of credible elections are discussed and chart the way forward in consolidating and deepening democracy in Nigeria.

“While aggrieved political parties and their candidates that participated in the 2023 general election and the off-season governorship elections are at various election tribunals and courts to seek redress, it will be inappropriate to occupy the commission at this critical period as it is involved in all the litigations.

“It is obvious that some of the elections did not meet the expectations of Nigerians, which is why aggrieved political parties have approached the court for adjudication and the need for further reform of the nation’s electoral process to meet international standards that will curb post-elections petitions.

“IPAC is not involved and will not participate in the occupy INEC rally. The organizers should stop dropping IPAC’s name in their bid to attract supporters”, the statement added.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE