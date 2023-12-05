The Nigerian Business Coalition Against AIDS (NiBUCAA) has intensified its efforts and commitment to the fight against HIV\AIDS in the country.

The organisation, during the weekend, engaged in an HIV\AIDS awareness campaign in some underserved communities in Lagos State and FCT, where it also conducted free HIV tests and counselling services for residents.

The event, according to NiBUCAA, was to commemorate this year’s World AIDS Day, an annual event dedicated to raising awareness about HIV/AIDS globally. This year’s theme was “Let Communities Lead.’’

Speaking about this year’s awareness campaign and other activities, the Managing Director\CEO of NiBUCAA, Dr Jekwu Ozoemene, expressed happiness that the outreach programme was a success as many residents in underserved communities greatly benefitted from the gesture.

He noted that the organisation came up with many initiatives this year to further make a positive impact in the fight against the dreaded disease in the country.

According to him, we launched the #TogetherAgainstHIV Campaign on our various social media handles and across NYSC camps in Nigeria where young adults and adolescents were reached with HIV information.

“We also collaborated with organisations such as the Nigeria Youth Network on HIV/AIDS (NYNETHA) to conduct free HIV testing and counselling services to no fewer than 1,000 persons in those places.

“We equally partnered with the Lagos State AIDS Control Agency (LSACA), for a novelty football match that brought together diverse communities and notable personalities, including government officials and community leaders.”

Ozoemene in a statement, noted that the partnership served as a platform to encourage open discussions about the virus and promote community-driven efforts to curb its spread in and outside Nigeria.

He, however, promised that NiBUCAA would remain committed in its dedication to fight against HIV/AIDS, particularly in underserved communities across the country.

