The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has condemned the killing of a final-year student of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi State, Agabaidu Obiaje Joseph.

Agabaidu, a 500-level geology student, was reportedly stabbed on Saturday around 7.00 pm by a suspected phone robber in a bid to forcefully take away his phone.

He was said to be returning to his hostel outside the campus when the incident happened.

NANS, in a statement by its newly elected Senate President, Mr Babatunde Akinteye, said the entire Nigerian students are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life of one of them, and commisserated with his family, friends and the entire ATBU community.

He recalled that a similar incident happened last month when a student of Gateway Polytechnic, Ogun State was shot dead by suspected armed robbers who stormed their hostels outside campus and some other students sustained injuries in the incident.

Mr Akinteye said senseless killing particularly of students is totally unacceptable, calling on the federal government and various security agents to take the safety of lives and property of citizens more seriously.

He, however, charged the security agents to go all out and fish out all who connected to Agabaidu’s killing and bring them to face the consequences of their action.

Akinteye equally called on the generality of students to ensure they are security-conscious of their environment.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE