Invest in mining to increase IGR, create job opportunities, FG charges state governments

THE Federal Government has charged the state governments to invest in mining to increase their revenue base, create job opportunities and provide wealth for their citizenry.

Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Dr Uchechukwu Sampson Ogah, gave this advice during his visit to Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State on the Optimization of Revenue Generation.

In a statement authorized by Tine-Iulun M.A, on behalf of Director, Press and Public Relations Unit of the ministry, and made available to newsmen in Abuja, on Saturday, the minister urged the state governments to support the programmes of the Mineral Resources and Environmental Management Committee (MIREMCO) as it would aid it in enhancing revenue generation from mining operations.

Responding, Governor Ortom said the state’s willingness to support and adopt the Federal Government’s policies that would bring revenue growth and development to the state.

He said the government would readily take advantage of any opportunity to create jobs and put smiles on the faces of his people.

He commended the ministry for its prompt response in coming to inspect and find a possible solution to the plight of people in communities where Mining activities have affected water supply.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Federal Mines officer, Engineer Agamah Simon Ogwuj, confirmed the abundance of mineral resources, especially barite, in the state, as every Local Government Area of the state has at least one mineral resource.

Engineer Ogwuj disclosed that only a few companies were actively involved in the mining of coal in the state, as some companies had shut down due to the activities of bandits.

Also, the Chairman, Benue State Mineral Resources and Environmental Management Committee, Engineer Samuel Tar Iyornumbe, disclosed that the committee had successfully resolved the local governments and barite Miners conflict in the state, adding that the Committee’s intervention had led to the repositioning of miners in the state to operate according to mining regulations.

