Sanwo-Olu visits site of helicopter crash at Opebi

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Saturday was on a visit to the site of the helicopter crash at Opebi area of the state, for an on-the-spot assessment of the situation, even as he sympathized with the families of the victims of the sad incident.

The accident, which occurred on Friday afternoon, left all three people on board dead.

Two of the crew died immediately following the crash, while the only one who was rescued and taken to hospital for treatment, died thereafter.

Sanwo-Olu, who met with residents of the buildings that the helicopter crash-landed on, appreciated God for his abiding grace over them, just as he ordered an immediate integrity test to be conducted on both of the affected buildings to know the level of impact.

Besides, the governor assured that the state government would take on the responsibility of renovating the affected buildings and provide all the necessary support to cushion the effects of the tragic incident.

“I was at the site of the helicopter crash at Opebi for an on-the-spot assessment. We sincerely sympathize with the families of the victims. I met with the residents of the buildings and we all thanked God for his abiding grace.

“I have ordered an immediate integrity test conduct on both of the affected buildings to know the level of impact. We are taking on the responsibility of renovations and will provide all the necessary support to cushion the effects of this tragic incident,” Governor Sanwo-Olu said on his Twitter handle.

