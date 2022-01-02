Inuwa charges new acting chief judge on dispensation of justice without fear, favour

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has charged the leadership of the state judiciary to ensure dispensation of justice without fear, favour.

The governor also sworn-in a new Acting Chief Judge of Gombe State, Justice Joseph Ahmed Awak sequel to the attainment of the mandatory retirement age of the former Acting Chief judge of the state, Justice Mu’azu Pindiga.

While speaking at the ceremony held on Sunday, the governor assured that his administration will continue to support the judiciary in discharging its statutory responsibilities effectively for the overall benefit of the good people of Gombe State.

The governor also said that the retirement of Justice Pindiga ushered in the appointment of the most senior high court judge, noting that the citation of Justice Awak attests to his reputable standing to superintend over the judicial arm of the state.

He added that his dedication, experience, principles and forthrightness make Justice Awak a worthy ambassador and deserving of the exalted seat, expressing confidence in his ability to take Gombe State Judiciary to greater heights.

According to him, “My Lord, the acting chief judge, with your oath taking, constitutionally it has made you head of the judiciary, the third arm of government in the state. As the administrative head, we urge you to dispense justice to all manner of people in the tate, without discrimination, fear or favour.”

The governor maintained that the executive arm will continue to support the judiciary and the legislature as they discharge their statutory responsibilities for the overall benefit of the people of the state.

Inuwa Yahaya said that, “On our part, this administration will continue to support the judiciary and legislature in discharging their statutory responsibilities effectively for the overall benefit of the good people of Gombe State.”

He added that, “Let me reiterate that it is the desire of this administration to have a harmonious working relationship with both the judiciary and the legislature; the three arms of government have to partner for the development of our dear state and our country’s young democracy, no doubt our unity is our strength.”

The governor assured members of the judiciary that his administration will continue to provide all the necessary facilities and funding that will enhance speedy administration of justice in the jtate.

The Swearing-in ceremony was witnessed by Supreme Court Justice, Adamu Jauro; Judge of the Court of Appeal, Hamma Barka; traditional rulers among other dignitaries.

In a related development, Governor Yahaya, swore-in four special advisers to add up to the pool of political officeholders in the state.

Those sworn-in include Professor Namala Keftin Amuga as Special Adviser (Project Implementation, Monitoring and Evaluation), Barr. Sani Ahmed Haruna (Human Capital Development), Shehu Adamu Sokoto (Special Services) and Ibrahim Musa Bakas (Special Duties).

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.