International Students Day: Gbenga Daniel to speak in Ogun

Former Governor Gbenga Daniel will on Monday engaged students from various tertiary institutions in the state on how to build and sustain leadership skills.

Daniel, who would be the Guest Speaker at the commemoration of World International Students Day organised by the Office of the Special Assistant to Governor Dapo Abiodun on Student Matters, would speak on the topic “Harnessing the Articulacy and Vibrancy of Nigerian Students’ Leaders for Larger Politics.”

According to a telephone interview with the special assistant, Azeez Adeyemi, the programme would take place at the Cultural Centre, Kuto Abeokuta by 10 am.

Adeyemi noted that the event was in line with the resolve of the government to continue to build the minds of students in Ogun state morally and intellectually so that they could be equipped ahead of future leadership challenges and responsibilities.

He added that Gov Abiodun would be the special guest of honour saying that participants were drawn from primary to higher institution students.

He said the choice of Gbenga was informed by his vast experience and exemplary leadership capacity, saying it was hoped at the end of the engagement youth in the State would be better prepared for future leadership roles.

International Students’ Day is an international observance of the student community, held annually on 17 November.

It was originally commemorated the Czech universities which were stormed by Nazis in 1939 and the students who were subsequently killed and sent to concentration camps, it is now marked by a number of universities, sometimes on a day other than 17 November, as a nonpolitical celebration of the multiculturalism of their international students.

