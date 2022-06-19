Interim government, solution to Nigeria’s problems, says Chris Okotie

The Founder of House of God Church, Pastor Chris Okotie, has proposed an interim government as the solution to Nigeria’s problems.

Okotie, who tagged the interim government as the Government of reconciliation and reconstruction, made this known during the Sunday service in Lagos.

Chris stated that the government would eliminate the legislative arm of government in the tripartite concept of a presidential system of government and empower the various voluntary Organisations.

The Clergyman explained that the professional associations would be enabled constitutionally, to acquire legislative powers as a replacement for the removal of the legislature from the country’s political system.

“The presidential system has failed this country and we need to do something before the country goes extinct.

“We need to do away with the Legislature. It costs us billions to maintain that structure. There are 469 people in the lower and upper chambers representing the whole of Nigeria.

“This committee they are evolving had already been done in our society. That Association in Abuja the people already have it.

“People don’t even understand the history of healthcare in our society.

“Expunge the legislature from our constitution and empower the Unions like the NUT, ASUU, NMA others to participate in the legislative process.





“They already have the structures. When you do, there would be so elements that. They have more knowledge and understanding of the challenges that face people.

“If we do that, we would have solved one of the problems. When we expunge the legislatures, it means we don’t need political parties. If we do not have the encumbrance of that legislature and people taking over the activities, there will be no need to spend much money.

“This justifies the tenets of democracy. Our democracy had been hijacked a long time ago by what I called elitism, mysticism and satanism.” He said.

The Senior Pastor also proposed the creation of a new constitution, saying it shall be authentic, democratic and remains the people’s constitution.

Having declared his support for restructuring, the pastor added that each state would be administered by volunteer tetrarchs.