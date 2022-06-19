Kwara govt commits N150m to water projects, FG offers support

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara state has committed a fresh N150million to the construction of at least 48 modern motorized boreholes and their accessories in Moro and Asa local government areas of the state.

Tribune Online gathered that the Federal Government has offered to construct 20 solar boreholes in Edu and Offa local government areas, each getting 10 apiece to deepen public access to water.

The investment was said to be in complement the ongoing efforts of the administration to make potable water available to residents of the state.

According to a statement quoted by the Commissioner for Finance, Hon. Florence Olasumbo Oyeyemi, “This is just one of the findings from the budget review process this year. It is therefore worth informing the Kwara public that the government is committed to steadily meeting their water needs in phases as our resources permit.

“The spending on water aligns with His Excellency’s ongoing investments in Partnership for Expanded Water Supply, Sanitation and Hygiene (PEWASH) and Open Defecation Free (ODF) campaign. These efforts are glaring and impactful, and we are making appreciable progress.”

