Waja-Lunguda clash: Gombe communities reach truce, denounce violence

After seasonal hostilities between Lunguda and Waja-speaking communities in Balanga LGA of Gombe State that have claimed several lives and properties worth several billions of Naira over the years, peace may have returned to the area after a successful peace meeting on Saturday.

This is coming after a resolve on Saturday by the two warring communities to eschew all forms of violence and embrace peace which will lead to peaceful coexistence among them.

In a Peace and Reconciliation meeting brokered by the District Head of Nyuwar and some eminent sons and daughters of Waja and Lunguda ethnic nationalities, the parties resolved to henceforth, live in peace with one another notwithstanding the wrongs committed against each other in the past which has led to unwanted destruction of lives and properties.

The District Head of Nyuwar, Mr James Pisagih, disclosed that the essence of the meeting was to further consolidate on the peace and confidence-building process already initiated by both the Lunguda and Waja-speaking communities in the district.

He expressed confidence that the high-level meeting convoked by both parties was an indication of the willingness to eschew all forms of hostilities bearing in mind that peace is paramount to the social and economic wellbeing of any society.





According to him, “By the grace of God, all parties as you can see have agreed that peace is paramount and we all agreed to embrace it so that there will be progress in this village and let bye-gone be bye-gone and let the spirit of forgiveness take the lead”.

On what makes this edition of the peace meeting unique and reassuring, Mr James Pisagih explained that it was the Waja, Lunguda and Fulani-speaking communities that willingly come together to denounce the conflict and call for an end of it in the interest of peace, unity and progress.

He observed that the crisis between the Lunguda and Waja-speaking communities in Nyuwar has a direct link with farmlands adding that both parties have now agreed to return to the status quo where no one is deprived of cultivating a piece of land.

The royal father used the occasion to call on the youths on both sides to maintain the peace while resisting external influence that can lead to renewed hostilities.

Mr James Pisagih thanked Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, the Secretary to Gombe State Government (SSG), Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, the Balah Waja and other prominent sons and daughters of both Waja and Lunguda for supporting the process of peace and reconciliation.

The chairman of Balanga Local Government Area, Umar Garba represented by Usman Waziri thanked the District Head of Nyuwar for working with critical stakeholders and security agencies in the area to bring about lasting peace in Nyuwar.

The Representative of the Waja-speaking community in Nyuwar, DSP Joseph Dagu, praised the level of sincerity displayed at the meeting pledging to do everything necessary to prevail on the youths from the Waja extraction to denounce violence in all its forms.

In the same vein, the representative of the Lunguda-speaking communities in Nyuwar, Dr Zaure Charles Sabe said that with forgiveness and sincerity of purpose, the good old peaceful days for which Nyuwar is known are within touching distance.

Representatives of the Army, the Police and the Civil Defence Corps commended the commitment to organize the peace meeting which they all described as the best and the surest way to achieving a lasting peace.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE