Insurgency: NAF airstrike destroys IED factory, terrorists’ gun trucks in Borno

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), operating under Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), has destroyed an IED factory, terrorist gun trucks, and eliminated dozens of fighters in Kwaltiri, within the Tumbuktu Triangle, Borno State.

This was contained in a statement made available to defence correspondents in Abuja on Thursday by the spokesperson of the service, Air Commodore Ehime Ejodame.

The statement explained that the airstrike, which was conducted on Tuesday, 18 June 2025, followed intelligence reports of terrorist activity in the area.

According to it, “Surveillance confirmed the presence of an IED-making site and vehicles, which were struck in precision passes by NAF aircraft.”

It stated that the operation “was a major blow to terrorists’ fighting capabilities, as the successful strikes not only disrupted their command and control as well as logistics chains but also sent shockwaves through their ranks, significantly degrading their morale and operational momentum.”

It added that the operation also reinforced the NAF’s resolve to degrade terrorist capabilities and enhance security in the North East.

