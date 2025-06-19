Religion

VIDEO: Pastor Enenche turns down N30m cash donation from Kebbi gov

Adafin Praise
Dr. Paul Enenche, Senior Pastor at Dunamis International Gospel Centre.

The Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Dr. Paul Enenche, has declined a N30 million donation reportedly offered by the Kebbi State Governor, Mohammed Nasir Idris. 

This was during a large outdoor evangelical crusade recently held by the church in Kebbi State.

A representative of the Governor, who announced the cash gesture publicly, stated that the money was intended to support the program as a sign of appreciation for Pastor Enenche’s visit.

The video of the moment, now widely circulated, shows Pastor Enenche responding with visible surprise before respectfully rejecting the offer. 

While he expressed gratitude for the governor’s generosity, he insisted that the church could not accept the money and urged that the cash be directed to charity. 

“We sincerely appreciate the gesture and the governor’s generous heart.

“But we will not take this money. Please channel it instead to orphanages or any other charitable institution of your choice,” Enenche said.

The governor’s representative praised the pastor’s response, applauding his humility and commitment to spiritual integrity. 

