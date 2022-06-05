Inside Ekiti’s three-horse race 10 days to guber poll

In this report, ‘YOMI AYELESO writes that less than two weeks to the June 18 governorship election in Ekiti state, the political parties and the gladiators are intensifying efforts in a bid to win the election and produce the successor to the incumbent, Dr Kayode Fayemi later in October this year.

The people of Ekiti State will be filing out in the next two weeks to elect a new governor that will take over from the incumbent, Dr Kayode Fayemi, who is expected to complete his second term tenure on October 15, 2022. Interestingly, against the usual open campaigns and rallies witnessed weeks to any major election, the atmosphere in the state has been different as the participating political parties are designing new methods to reach out to the electorate.

Already, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has closed the continuous voters registration. The number of registered voters in the state is given as 988,923 while as of May 27, 2022, a total of 720,724 voters have collected their permanent voter cards (PVCs). The figure is expected to increase before the election as the exercise is currently ongoing across the state.

The candidates, Biodun Oyebanji, All Progressives Congress (APC), Bisi Kolawole Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Segun Oni, Social Democratic Party (SDP) , Wole Oluyede (ADC), Reuben Famuyibo (Accord), Debo Ajayi (YPP) and 10 others are currently criss-crossing the entire 177 wards in the 16 local government areas of the state, canvassing for votes and advancing reasons they should be considered for the state›s topmost job on June 18.

Since 1999, every governorship election held in the state has produced shocks and surprises as voters in the state are known for changing political parties during elections. Effectively, no party has won back-to-back election in the state, a development which has proven to mean that the Ekiti voters could be unpredictable at the polls.

The talk about and influence of money on election day have also gained prominence in the political atmosphere. Many political watchers are of the opinion that the syndrome of collecting money in exchange of vote, popularly called, ‹see and buy› might be the deciding factor on who wins the election, considering the level of poverty ravaging the state. Already, stakeholders, including some candidates, have been campaigning against this act, calling on voters not to trade their mandates and their future for money.





While the candidate of the ruling APC and immediate past secretary to the state government, Oyebanji and that of the PDP and former state party chairman, Bisi Kolawole, are enjoying the backing of their godfathers in Fayemi and Ayo Fayose respectively, political watchers strongly believe that the trio of Oni, Oluyede and Famuyibo are formidable threats in their own rights that can upturn the apple carts of the bigger parties.

Being a former governor, Oni›s SDP has been christened as the third force in the calculations leading to the poll, considering the increasing popularity among the residents. But the APC and the PDP are quick to respond that a third force has never made any significant impact in governorship elections in the state since 1999 and that may not change soon.

Members of the group galvanising support for the 2023 presidential ambition of former Lagos State governor, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the South West Agenda for Asiwaju 2023 (SWAGA), are rooting for Oni ahead of the election. The running mate of the SDP candidate is a staunch member of the group. However, other top leaders and members of the pro-Tinubu group are with the ADC candidate.

As campaigns hit up intensify across the 16 local government areas of the state, a number of issues have been thrown up by various candidates as they move to woo the electorate to themselves and win the election. The welfare of workers and pensioners, security, investment drive and economic growth, social programmes among others issues have dominated the campaigns.

The Issues… Zoning

Political analysts have said that the June 18 governorship election in Ekiti would be a keenly contested race due to emerging factors in the build-up to the poll. As a matter of fact and against the usual election cycles where two dominant parties of APC and the PDP battle for the seat, the forthcoming poll will be different considering the caliber and acceptability of the candidates.

On zoning, the agitations of the people of Ekiti South for power shift to the zone might have hit the rock, as the major political parties jettisoned the area in picking their candidates. The candidates of the APC and PDP are from the central, while Oni is from the North. However, the candidate of the ADC is from Ikere-Ekiti in the South, which, according to observers, would make the contest more keen as the pro-South governors would be given the opportunity to actualise their dream.

Even though the agitations from the zone appears to have evaporated and groups championing it have scaled down activities, the people of the area are still yearning for governor from the South, which has eluded them since 1999. No doubt, the candidate of the ADC is a strong contender in the race, especially looking at the zoning arguments though he has repeatedly said he is not contesting based on zoning but his experience, expertise and network to add value to the state.

Oyebanji’s promise of continuing Fayemi’s legacies

While the APC and its candidate, Oyebanji, is banking on the exploits of the incumbent government headed by Fayemi and amplifying continuity of government coupled with his plans for the state, the opposition parties are angling to dislodge the ruling party and sustain the age-long political culture that has made Ekiti unique.

Oyebanji during the recent unveiling of his manifesto to the people promised to sustain and continue the success of the Fayemi administration. As captured in the six-point manifesto, job creation for young people and human capital development would be top priorities of Oyebanji›s government to further tap the rich human resources the state is endowed with. Other critical areas captured in Oyebanji›s policy thrust include: agriculture and rural development, infrastructure and industrialisation , arts culture and tourism and governance.

According to him, «This is not a promise made by a politician, but a promise that I made as an Ekiti man to Ekiti people. We are going to grow the economy and create jobs for our people. We will invest in human capital to safeguard the future of our people.

«Our mission is to provide quality education and develop our knowledge zone in order to create jobs, new markets, and attract financing for industrious Ekiti entrepreneurs to start or grow their businesses. We will complete all strategic infrastructure projects in transport, agriculture and power designed to improve the quality of lives for all and make Ekiti competitive for businesses of all sizes.»

Kolawole and his promises

The PDP candidate on his part while unveiling his six-point agenda said it would serve as a compass and policy thrust of his administration if victorious at the poll. The former commissioner revealed that the six-cardinal agenda is anchored chiefly on participatory governance, security of lives and properties, and agricultural development and food security.

Other areas captured in his manifesto, according to Kolawole include: infrastructural development, provision of social services and sustainable environment. Kolawole said his government would tackle the recurrent cases of kidnapping, ICT fraud and farmers-herders› clashes to protect the citizens and boost agriculture for sustainable development and attaining of food security status in Ekiti.

«When people are protected, investors will be ready to set up cottage industries in Ekiti. And when Fulani invaders are checked, the farmers will be willing to go to farm for production and when youths are engaged, they won›t engage in Yahoo Yahoo and other nefarious acts. This is what we will do,» he said.

As encapsulated in his policy thrust, Kolawole said he would legalise the concept of ‹stomach infrastructure› concept invented by former Governor Fayose so that low-earning workers, poor citizens, unemployed youths, petty traders and pensioners can be enlisted as automatic beneficiaries.

«Our government shall ensure the provision of high quality education at all levels. Our plans in this regard include providing conducive learning environment, developing skills, values and attitudes and applying innovative ideas for the overall good of Ekiti people, « he said.

Oni’s social contract

The SDP candidate and former governor, Oni assured the people that he would utilise the little resources accruable to Ekiti to develop the state the way he did during his first term by initiating programmes that would have short- and long-term impact on the people at the grass-roots. He said there is no magic in governance, adding that all government›s programmes, including infrastructure and human capital development will be attained if a leader can refrain from corruption and make the right sacrifices with right priorities.

Speaking on how to improve the economy of the state from the sole dependence on federal allocation , the former governor said with sincerity of purpose he would look inwards and prioritise his finances when elected governor again.

The SDP candidate, who agreed that the allocation from the Federal Government would not help his administration to fulfill its promises, added that he would seek partnership from both local and foreign investors towards improving the economic status of the state.

In the area of health, the former governor who disclosed that the health care of the people should be paramount to any government for a productive economy said when elected he would ensure quality and affordable drugs are made available in the state especially at the grassroots.

ADC: Oluyede›s radical pledge

The ADC candidate, Oluyede promised to carry out radical development by focusing on wealth creation, encouraging commercial agriculture, attract investments, and make education impressive by giving requisite motivations to teachers.

According to him , «Under my government, students will have access to informal and formal education. We need to have education system that is geared towards problem solving. In Britain, UK, Australia, and China, they started teaching students how to solve problems from age three.

«In the area of health, our hospitals will be equipped based on needs and not by just purchasing equipment that will not be useful. We will ensure effective communication among the primary, secondary and tertiary health institutions for quality healthcare delivery. We need re-orientation and I must tell you that wealth creation is my top priority because we have to deliberately do something to create something for our people to survive and come out of poverty.»

Expectations from the people

An Ekiti state-based political affairs analyst, Muyiwa Obayanju, said the June 18 governorship election should not be about the political parties but the candidate who possesss the requisite knowledge to change the narratives in economic development, infrastructure, education, health and other sectors of governance in the state.

Obayanju said: «The coming election should not be based on the political platforms but the person who can deliver the real dividends of democracy to the people of Ekiti and not the ones they are talking about in campaigns. Obviously, there are issues in the state and the people cannot afford to miss this very important opportunity to make things better. Going by happenings in the country, we need someone that can provide the needed leadership and bring the people together to have confidence in government

«That N5,000 they will be given to people on the day of election is of no value to anyone. People should not allow the politicians to buy their conscience. Ekiti people should vote on June 18 according to their mind; they should vote for someone who can do the work. If they give you, don›t take it; they can›t force you to collect. People offering money don›t have good plans for you.

«During the Obafemi Awolowo days, they used only their manifestos to campaign and people voted for them, but now our politicians don›t even disclose their manifestos ahead of elections.»

The Ekiti State Council of Elders stated that the next governor must understand the challenges confronting the state and provide workable solutions to address them, saying that complaint after assuming duties would not be acceptable to the people of the state.

The secretary of the council, Niyi Ajibulu, told Sunday Tribune that the programmes and agendas of the candidates should be the one to improve and add value to the socio-economic development of the state.

According to him, «We want someone who knows what is coming to meet on ground. What we will expect is that the next governor should really know what he is coming to meet so that he won›t be complaining that the situation is bad when he gets there, because the fact is, the situation has been bad.

“Whoever is putting himself for the top job should make his plans practicable in addressing our issues as a state. There should be wherewithal to tackle the problems on ground. We have advised our people on so many things, especially knowing the person you are voting for and his programmes for the state. You must be convinced that the person you are voting for will better our lives. He or she should have the experience.»

On the vote-buying syndrome, Ajibulu added that «virtually everybody condemns vote-buying. We are talking to the candidates that, rather than planning to buy votes, they should convince the electorate about their plans. The voters should not mortgage their future, because from experiences when they collected money to vote, things have not turned out to be good. There should not be any money inducement or sentiment.»

On his part, the Speaker of the Ekiti Youth Parliament, Toba Fatunla said, «we want someone who has developmental plans not just about someone that can spend the money now, but also focus on Ekiti growth; someone who will engage the people and youth and ultimately change the narrative about our state. We want an Ekiti that is prosperous and balanced, not the one that will be retrogressing when other competing states are doing well and progressing in the country. We need a positive driver to drive Ekiti to the Promised Land.

“Whoever takes money on June 18 to vote is only mortgaging his or her future because the amount they will give cannot be spent for four years. It is taking money in place of development. Whoever that collects money does not like Ekiti, does not want better governance and prosperous Ekiti. Our people should forget immediate gratification in the interest of Ekiti growth.»

Speaking on the youths who politicians engage to cause violence and disrupt elections, Fatunla said, «whoever that is not dead today can still contest election tomorrow. But if the youths engage in election brigandage today, they will not achieve their aims in life. If you are used today for violence, nobody can hand over government or position to you. That is a fact.

“We can see now how the politicians are recruiting their wards in leadership positions across the country. Unemployment is not an excuse for anyone to take up arms for any politician. They should be careful if they want to be useful for themselves and the society in the future.»

According to political analysts, the fallout of the APC presidential convention will have a ripple effect on the election as gladiators from the contest might turn the June 18 poll to show strength and make statement, thereby making the outcome of the election unpredictable at the moment.

