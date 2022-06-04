2022 Hajj: NAHCON signs airlift agreement with three airlines

As preparations for the 2022 Hajj hot up, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) on Friday signed a Hajj airlift agreement with three successful airlines made up of two indigenous airlines and a Saudi Arabia- based airline.

While Max Air and Azman Air are Nigerian airlines, FlyNas is a Saudi Arabia-based airline, satisfying the airlift quota sharing formula between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and other Hajj participating countries.

Speaking during the signing of the agreement, NAHCON Chairman/Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, informed that the Commission’s advance team would leave for Saudi Arabia on Monday, June 6, while the inaugural flight would take off on Thursday, June 9 from Maiduguri, Borno State.

Hassan congratulated the successful airlines and enjoined them to treat all pilgrims with the VIP treatment which they deserve, describing the contract signing occasion as the beginning of Hajj operations because there cannot be Hajj without air transportation from Nigeria.

On his part, NAHCON Commissioner Operations, Alhaji Abdullahi Magaji Hardawa, described the event as an epoch after almost three years without Hajj.

He also congratulated the successful carriers, while directing them to see this as a challenge to do their best.





Hardware informed that NAHCON had created an aviation monitoring committee saddled with the responsibility of monitoring their performances.

According to a press release signed by the Assistant Director, Public Affairs, NAHCON, Fatima Sanda Usara, made available to Tribune Online, seven airlines: Max Air; FlyNas; Azman Air; Med-View Airline; Skypower Express; Westlink Airlines and Arik Air, applied for the slots.

She added that after the exercise, those selected ranked the best three and their names were forwarded to the presidency for approval before sealing the contract agreement.

Usara stated that Max Air was airlifting pilgrims from 13 states: Adamawa; Bauchi; Benue; Borno; Gombe; Jigawa; Katsina; Kogi; Kwara; Nasarawa; Niger; Plateau and Taraba.

Azman Air is entrusted with the conveyance of pilgrims from 16 states and the Armed Forces. The states are Kano; Abia; Akwa Ibom; Anambra; Bayelsa; Cross River; Delta; Ebonyi; Ekiti; Enugu; Imo; Kaduna; Ogun; Ondo; Rivers and Yobe.

Usara further informed that FlyNas would fly pilgrims from Edo; FCT- Abuja; Lagos; Osun; Oyo; Sokoto; Kebbi and Zamfara.

She informed Alhaji Hassan had presented a formal request for additional slots for the country to the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, adding the Commission was still awaiting any response.

Out of the 43,008 slots allocated to Nigeria, 71% went to states pilgrims, 21% to Licensed Tour Operators, while 8% were for medical officials, security, aviation industry and other pilgrims’ assistants.

