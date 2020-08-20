Insecurity: The president must act

While the world continues to battle the coronavirus, some northern states are facing another crisis. In this part of the country, covid-19 is real, but incessant killing is of more concern at this critical period.

Northern Nigeria is in deep grief. Things are not going smooth in that part of the country. As other Nigerians wake, sleep and live in peace, the case of northern Nigeria is different.

Borno, Zamfara, Katsina, Sokoto, Kaduna, etc are the centers for banditry, kidnapping and killing. These states are under serious security threats as men of the underworld have launched countless attacks, claiming many lives in this region. Sadly, they’ve not stopped. The peaceful atmosphere this region was known for has been a story for the gods.

On this scourge, physical and online protests have been established and advocacy against the menace has also been recorded by the media. However, despite all the clamouring, the problem of insecurity in the North hasn’t been solved. Prior to this, a huge number of military officers on the frontline to tackle insecurity were reported to have willingly resigned over what can be called despondency.

It is sad that this part of the country produced the first citizen of the country, President Muhammadu Buhari, who vowed to bring insecurity to its knees for peace to reign. Apart from that, top officials in the administration are majorly northerners. This is a big challenge to our leaders.

While the National Assembly has called for the replacement of service chiefs because of seeming ineptitude, failure and incompetence and the service chiefs have tried their best to reach the pinnacle of survival, the space is now left for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces to take charge and decide.

There is a need for the president to safeguard the lives and properties of the people by taking action now.

Abdulganiyu Abdulrahman Akanbi, Kwara State.

