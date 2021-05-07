Insecurity: Sen Bwacha defending the indefensible, police have done their job ― Taraba commissioner

Taraba State commissioner for information and reorientation, Barr Danjuma Adamu has said, senator Emmanuel Bwacha was, on Wednesday, in the house of Senate, defending the indefensible against the police legitimate action in Taraba.

Adamu stated this, on Thursday, in a press conference in his office in Jalingo, he said that the Taraba south representative who is also the deputy Senate minority leader had, on Wednesday, moved a motion in the house against the arrest of 14 youth in his constituency by the police, alleging the police to be sponsored by governor Darius Ishaku.

The commissioner disclosed that the arrested youth are senator Bwacha’s brought up, who were being suspected of criminal activities in the state.

He said, the police were only doing their legitimate job and were not sponsored or acting on the directives of governor Darius Ishaku, described senator Bwacha’s action as unfortunate, as it was a corroboration of the social media publication by one Disebe Bala Donga who is the S.A New media to senator Bwacha, linking governor ishaku to the arrest.

“The move by senator Emmanuel Bwacha against the police legitimate job, alleging it to be sponsored by governor Darius Ishaku is unfortunate.

“Governor ishaku know nothing about the arrest, the arrested youth who are senator Bwacha’s brought up were being suspected of criminal activities and the police had to perform their professional duty against them.

“If senator Bwacha is not comfortable with the arrest of his boys who are being suspected of criminality, he should seek redress in the court of law and stop accusing governor Darius Ishaku of what he knows nothing about.

“This is wicked of senator Bwacha, he is deliberately dragging the governor into an issue he has no knowledge of. Taraba State government wish to call on the entire Nigerians to disregard the accusation against governor Darius Ishaku, as senator Emmanuel Bwacha and his group were only looking for cheap publicity. ”

