2023: Present your scorecard or be voted out, Donald Duke tells elected officers

The former governor of Cross River State, Mr Donald Duke, has called on elected officers in the Southern Senatorial District to make their scorecard available to the electorates.

His Excellency, Mr Donald Duke made this call during the Southern senatorial stakeholders meeting held 6th of May at Transcorp Hotel, Calabar.

Mr Duke in his presentation noted that public office holders’ performance is below expectation, and must therefore be summoned to give an account of their stewardship to those who voted them into office.

He emphasised the need for all elected officers to present their scorecard acknowledging that all is not well with the state and its people.

He said, “we should start by telling ourselves the truth, which is that all is not well, the electorates are not feeling the impact of those they elected into office.”

The two-time Presidential aspirant and the former governor called on the masses to mobilise and vote out public office holders who are not ready to present their scorecard.

The town hall meeting had in attendance several political gladiators and stakeholders in the state; former Deputy Governor of Cross River State, Barr Efiok Cobham, Sen Ewa Henshaw, Chief Ogban Ebock, Elder Gershon Davis, Hon Olori, Hon Nkiri, Hon Ogbor Ogbor, Hon Charles Eko, Mr Rex Obo and many other stakeholders in Southern Senatorial District.

