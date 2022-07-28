Insecurity: Nigerians tired, gravitating towards self help ― NSA

The National Security Council is working on new strategies to curtail the worsening insecurity in the country as it observed that Nigerians are tired and gravitating towards self-help.

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd), stated this while briefing correspondents on the outcome of the Council meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Thursday.

Joined by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali, he noted that the country is in a difficult situation, saying that the President is aware of the people’s concerns about the growing insecurity.

He revealed that the Security Council has agreed on new strategies to curtail the menace, assuring that there will be a renewed momentum against terrorism.

The NSA also revealed that Council is in the process of winding up special investigation on Kuje Correctional Center attack with a view to holding those found negligent accountable for their actions.

He urged the media to be circumspect in what they publish from terrorists, appealing that they should consider the consequences of such materials.

