Court sentences Hanifa’s killer to death by hanging

Justice Usman Naabba of the Kano State High Court has sentenced the proprietor of Noble Kids College, Abdulmalik Muhammmad Tanko, 38, and one Hashimu Isyaku, 38, to death by hanging for kidnapping and killing Hanifa Abubakar, a five-year-old pupil of the school.

However, the convicts were convicted to five years each for conspiracy.

Last year, they conspired and kidnapped Hanifa from Sheik Dahiru Bauchi Islamic Foundation in Kano, and killed the girl.

The five-year-old girl was then buried in a shallow grave in Northwest Preparatory school, located at Kwanar Yan Ghana, in Nassarawa LGA, Kano

The prosecution team led by Kano State Attorney General, Musa Abdullahi Lawan, in his effort to prove his case, called eight witnesses and tendered 14 exhibits.

The witnesses included the mother of the deceased, Murja Suleiman Zubair; DSS operatives who arrested Abdulmalik, and police officers who investigated the case.

However, the exhibit tendered include confessional statements of the convicts, a photograph of the deceased, a hijab, and an Islamic school badge, among others.

The prosecution failed to establish the charge of abetment against Fatima, but she was sentenced to one year for conspiracy and one year for attempting to commit the offence.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira

In a country where economic deficit and unemployment have become the order of the day, conceptualizing a business idea in Nigeria and subsequently starting it can be likened to a goldmine which offers an opportunity for people to tap into a better livelihood.

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…