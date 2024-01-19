A pro-democracy group, the National Democratic Coalition has expressed displeasure over the spates of kidnappings, killings and religious persecution in Nigeria.

The group disclosed this in a statement, signed by its Chairman Prof Mondy Gold, on Friday.

He then urged President Bola Tinubu to urgently halt the trend and not to allow the country to become a killing field under his watch.

He said, “I want to draw the attention of all Nigerians to the pressing concerns raised by NADECO USA regarding the current state of affairs in the country.

“NADECO strongly asserts that the arrival of Mr Tinubu was facilitated by a fundamentally flawed process. Regardless of personal opinions, his presence is deemed illegal by NADECO USA, rendering everything he undertakes as tainted by an illegitimate origin.

“Nigeria grapples with entrenched institutional decay, a challenge that runs deep within the system. Tinubu’s recent actions are perceived as exacerbating this issue, notably by consolidating the three branches of government into a singular entity. NADECO strongly rejects this development, considering it unacceptable.

“The concept of separation of powers, crucial to a functional democracy, is perceived to be nonexistent in Tinubu’s administration. He is accused of consolidating control over federal, state, and local governments, exemplified by the situation in Rivers State. Adding to the concerns, Tinubu is also criticized for unifying political parties, thereby eroding the foundations of Nigeria’s nascent constitutional democracy.

“NADECO expresses deep concern over the tragic Christmas Day incident in Plateau State, where over two hundred Christians lost their lives. The organization sees this as indicative of a resurgence of religious persecution, a matter that requires immediate national and international attention.

“The security situation in Nigeria is a matter of great concern, with NADECO calling for a concrete response to the insecurity crisis. The deadly coordinated attacks must be halted, and there is a call for a thorough evaluation of the effectiveness of the security measures in place. If necessary, a realignment of priorities and strategies is demanded to ensure the safety and well-being of Nigerian citizens.

“NADECO emphatically calls for a detribalized, accountable, and people-oriented leadership in Nigeria. The organization highlights that achieving this goal may necessitate a proper restructuring and amendment of the current constitution.

“The specific allocation of funds has drawn scrutiny, as outlined by NADECO. The allocation of substantial amounts, such as N20billion for the renovation of the Vice President’s official quarters, N10billion for digitalizing the quarters of the President and Vice President, N8billion for the President’s quarters’ renovation, N12billion for building a Legislative Library, N3billion for purchasing books for the Library, and N6billion for the members of the national assembly’s parking lot, has raised questions about the prioritization of national needs in the face of a depressed economy.

“NADECO poses critical questions about the apparent misplacement of priorities and expresses concern about the recklessness in allocating such significant sums. The organization contends that these expenditures will not translate into increased productivity, particularly in vital areas such as agriculture and transportation, and will not effectively address the unemployment crisis faced by millions of Nigerian youths. Furthermore, NADECO notes economic indicators pointing to a depressed economy and urges decisive action to address the macroeconomic crisis.

“The position of NADECO underscores the urgency for Nigeria to embrace a new era and call for a transformative shift in Nigeria’s trajectory, one that aims to break free from the persistent challenges of tribalism, ethnicity, nepotism, favouritism, religiosity, and corruption.

“NADECO emphasises that Nigeria, with its immense human potential, must awaken to its rightful place in the global community. The organization underscores the critical need for the Nigerian Diaspora to actively participate in shaping a new national order. It is time to transcend the cycles that have hindered progress and inflicted suffering on millions of Nigerians.”

