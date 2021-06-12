Insecurity: Matawalle suspends Emir of Zurmi

Governor Bello Matawallen of Zamfara State has suspended the Emir of Zurmi, Alh Atiku Abubakar Muhammad over his alleged complacency with bandits.

The Governor had also appointed Alh Bello Suleiman, a senior councillor in the emirate to oversee the affairs of the emirate.

In a statement issued by the Acting State to the State Government, Alh Kabir Balarabe said the governor has constituted a high powered committee to investigate the allegations level against the suspended emir.

The committee which was given three weeks to submit its report would be chaired by the former Deputy Governor of the state, Mal. Ibrahim Wakkala Muhd.

Other members of the committee are Mukhtar Ahmad Anka, a former Deputy Governor, Hon. Faruku Musa Dosara

Zamfara State House Leader, Rtd DIG Mamman Tsafe Special Adviser Security Hon. Yusuf Abubakar Zugu

Special Adviser Chieftaincy Affairs.

Others are Representative of the Police Representative of the DSS, Rep. of Civil Defence Corps, and Musa Liman Shinkafi Permanent Secretary, Security and Home Affairs is to serve as Secretary.

