Insecurity: Matawalle suspends Emir of Zurmi

Latest News
By Muhammad Sabiu - Kaduna
chief, Matawalle suspends Emir

Governor Bello Matawallen of Zamfara State has suspended the Emir of Zurmi, Alh Atiku Abubakar Muhammad over his alleged complacency with bandits.

The Governor had also appointed Alh Bello Suleiman, a senior councillor in the emirate to oversee the affairs of the emirate.

In a statement issued by the Acting State to the State Government, Alh Kabir Balarabe said the governor has constituted a high powered committee to investigate the allegations level against the suspended emir.

The committee which was given three weeks to submit its report would be chaired by the former Deputy Governor of the state, Mal. Ibrahim Wakkala Muhd.

Other members of the committee are Mukhtar Ahmad Anka, a former Deputy Governor, Hon. Faruku Musa Dosara
Zamfara State House Leader, Rtd DIG Mamman Tsafe Special Adviser Security Hon. Yusuf Abubakar Zugu
Special Adviser Chieftaincy Affairs.

Others are Representative of the Police Representative of the DSS, Rep. of Civil Defence Corps, and Musa Liman Shinkafi Permanent Secretary, Security and Home Affairs is to serve as Secretary.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Matawalle suspends Emir  Matawalle suspends Emir

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Matawalle suspends Emir  Matawalle suspends Emir

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

You might also like
Latest News

JUSUN strike: Federal High Court Chief Judge issues new practice direction

Latest News

Herdsmen killings: It is time for action, I’ll cry no more ― Ortom

Latest News

Insecurity: Imo govt set to publish names of perpetrators

Latest News

June 12: Edo protesters slam Buhari, demand good governance, security

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More