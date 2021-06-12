Insecurity: Imo govt set to publish names of perpetrators

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has vowed that the state government would soon publish the names of those involved in the recent insecurity in the state once the investigation was concluded.

The Governor said this on Saturday when he appeared in a live Radio phone-in programme on Imo Broadcasting Cor-poration, IBC, Owerri.

The governor maintained that the security challenges witnessed recently in the state were sponsored as a result of his resolve to implement the White Paper which is geared towards recovering all the stolen Imo property.

Governor Uzodimma, while responding to the call by the citizens of the state to remove Army from the roads in Imo, expressed the fear that it would make the people vulnerable as criminals might resume attacks on the state if that was done.

He said: “Something is being done to checkmate the alleged excesses of a few of the military men on the road.”

Uzodimma expressed joy that calm was gradually returning in Imo while pleading with the people to exercise a little patience as Owerri would soon bounce back.

Concerning payment of salaries and pension including the security, the governor state that his administration was not owing to any genuine civil servant and even challenged anybody with a contrary claim to come forward with it.

The governor assured Imo people that he meant business and that he had come to change the wrong narrative in Imo for good.

