Gone are the days when Nigeria was a citadel of peace in all ramifications as people used to sleep without knowing the actual time that the cock crows. Insecurity in Nigeria has negatively affected many things in the sense that there is no place that can be considered safe anymore. In those days while we were growing up, villages were the peaceful environment to spend holiday as nothing was hostile to people’s lives.

In recent years, the perpetrators of evil are now taking refuge in most of the remote areas for criminal activities. Farmers are the major victims in this regard as majority of them have lost their lives and their farm products to the Fulani herdsmen from time to time.

Insecurity has negatively affected the educational system in Nigeria because of the incessant kidnapping of students especially the females in the boarding schools. Most of the females that were kidnapped at Chibok in the year 2014 are yet to gain their freedom from the abductors. The parents of those students are suffering from psychological disorder to the extent of not allowing their wards to have interest in Western Education any longer due to nasty experiences in the past. In recent times, Dapchi girls were also abducted and nobody can vividly tell the numbers of the female students that were released among the victims.

Foreign investors are closing their businesses in Nigeria as a result of incessant kidnapping of their staff members. Recently, Nigeria Medical Association, Ogun State chapter, went on strike for few days due to the incessant kidnapping of medical personnel in the state. The Federal Government is counting loses on its natural resources on a daily basis as there is no adequate security in most of the places that the crude oil is situated in Nigeria. Everybody is into oil and gas business in Nigeria these days, whether they have licence to practise or not!

The petroleum pipe lines are being vandalised on a daily basis because of insecurity in Nigeria. The Federal Government is losing colossus amount that should accrue to the Federal Income Revenue. The act of vandalism will continue until government provides adequate security in the oil and gas sector. as far as the issue of insecurity in Nigeria is concerned, the people we called security personnel are not secure because of non-availability of sophisticated weapons that can enhance their operation to beef up the security on their respective duties post.

As a matter of urgency, the Federal Government should adequately work on the insecurity in the country. The fact remains that the people who are disturbing the peace of this nation are infinitesimal in proportion.

Rev. Oladimeji Michael Olalekan,

Ibadan.

