Insecurity: Hiring mercenaries to fight insurgency not our business ― DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) on Thursday reacted to the clamour in some quarters that the Federal Government should hire mercenaries to fight insurgency in the country, saying such an act was beyond its power.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Major General John Eneche made the clarification in Abuja while briefing Defence Correspondents on the successes of various military operations nationwide, from November 26 to December 2 this year.

He expressed the delight in that the Armed Forces of Nigeria was diligently prosecuting the war and consistently focused on victory, declaring that the battle was not beyond its powers.

He pointed out that it was only in the powers of the Nigerian people and the Federal Government to decide on whatever the military should do.

According to him, “request or proposal to engage mercenaries, that is at a very high level. The kind of Armed Forces and security agencies you have now is normally determined by the people.

“It is not in our powers. It is a kind of force package. It is what the government wants. It is not for the military to begin to contend.

“No Armed Forces anywhere will tell the people, this is how we want to operate. The legislators, the National Security Council, will decide on it.”

While speaking to the views from certain quarters that the military was overstretched, Eneche said, “our bosses that engaged us said we are overstretched, it is left to them.

“It is not for the military to say, we are overstretched; I am not overstretched. If I say, I am overstretched, that means, I don’t want to work. And if I say, I am not overstretched, that means, I am underutilized.”

To demonstrate its steady focus on winning the war, he said within the period under review, the military had recorded huge successes in the various theatres across the country.

According to him, “the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies have continued their major operations across the country with dynamism. I will be updating you on the operations in line with our weekly schedule. This briefing covers from 26 November to 2 December 2020.

“Troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI and other subsidiary operations have sustained their operations in the North-West zone of the country progressively.

“The gallant troops within the period carried out a series of clearance operations, ambushes and aerial patrols. Notably, on 26 November 2020, troops of Operation ACCORD intercepted and arrested 2 suspected bandits named Ibrahim Umar and Ibrahim Sani. Preliminary investigation revealed that suspects have affiliation with bandits’ leader called Turji. The suspects are in custody for further investigations.

“Similarly, on 27 November 2020, troops while on routine patrol arrested two suspected bandits named Iro Ibrahim and Umaru Abdullahi from Daba village.

“During preliminary investigation, a picture of Iro Ibrahim where he was holding two rifles was found on his phone. The suspects are in custody for further actions.

“In the North-East zone, several land and air operations were conducted by the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies. The gallant troops adopted sustained vigilance and offensive postures through comprehensive ground and air operations.

“Within the period in focus, troops of Army Super Camp II Gamboru-Ngala conducted clearance operations at some suspected BHT/ISWAP criminals hideout at Garal village and Bulankesa village.

“The gallant troops made contact with the terrorists and effectively engaged and dominated them with rapid firepower. During the encounter, two BHT/ISWAP criminals were neutralized.

“In continuation of intensive kinetic operations against armed bandits and other criminals in the North Central zone, troops of Operations SAFE HAVEN, WHIRL STROKE and other subsidiary operations conducted raids at identified criminals’ hideouts.

“Notably, within this period, troops of Operation NUTCRACKER II in conjunction with local vigilante members while on clearance operations engaged armed bandits at Dutse Magaji in Mariga Local Government Area of Niger State. During the Operation, three bandits were neutralized while one AK47 rifle and 38 rustled cattle were recovered.

“Equally, following credible intelligence on persistent banditry activities at Agwan Mada in Nasarawa State, troops of Operation WHIRL STROKE on 27 November 2020, swiftly mobilized to the general area and carried out an overnight raid operation on a bandits’ camp.

“In the course of the encounter, 3 armed bandits were neutralised while, troops recovered four AK 47 rifles, one locally made rifle, three AK 47 magazines, 67 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition and some cash. The hideout was subsequently destroyed.

“Troops of Operation DELTA SAFE have sustained the fight against economic sabotage to secure critical oil infrastructure in the zone.

“Notably, on 26 November 2020, gunboats of Forward Operating Base IBAKA while on routine patrol around Mbo river, intercepted and arrested one large wooden boat laden with 229 drums of 300 litres of product suspected to be PMS with two suspects, outboard engines and pumping machines. Items and suspects are currently in custody to be handed over to the relevant security agency.

Additionally, within the period under review, troops of 146 Battalion discovered and immobilized two reactivated illegal refining sites containing four boilers, six storage tanks and one wooden boat laden with illegally refined oil products around Oputumbi in Bonny Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Gen Eneche further explained that “in the South-West zone, troops of Operation AWATSE have continued to intensify the fight against pipeline vandals, economic saboteurs and other criminal elements in the zone.

“Within the period under review, troops of Operation AWATSE while on routine patrol intercepted 6 trucks fully loaded with stolen petroleum products at Areppo.

“The operation was conducted after an intensified surveillance was carried out by troops within the general area. Accordingly, troops moved swiftly to the area and met vandals loading their trucks with the fuel. Troops arrested 10 of the vandals and 6 trucks loaded products,” the defence operations spokesman disclosed.

He said that the Military High Command encouraged the troops and personnel of other security agencies to remain determined and sustain the tempo in all the Joint Operations Areas.

General Enenche also reassured the public of the military’s untiring dedication towards securing the country, enjoining members of the public to continue providing timely information on the activities of criminals in their various localities to the military and other security agencies for prompt and effective action.

