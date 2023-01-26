Insecurity/hardship: Northern coalition alleges plot to scuttle election

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has alleged plots by some powerful persons to scuttle the 2023 general election following the high rates of attacks on government facilities, fuel scarcity and the redesigning of the country’s currency.

The CNG spokesman, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman while addressing journalists on Thursday in Abuja, said the ratification and vigorous pursuit of a regime of harsh economic and financial policies by the Central Bank of Nigeria less than a month to the election, is inflicting pains on the electorates and heating up the political atmosphere.

He said a proof of potential threat to a peaceful transition through an acceptable electoral process, is having fuel scarcity grounding activities and frustrating the population a month to the election.

Suleiman said many Nigerian families and businesses are groaning over the scarcity of fuel and the hike in the pump price ranging from N270 to N400 per litre in recent weeks, a which he said is seen by many as the handiwork of high profile saboteurs bent on throwing a wedge in the nation’s democratic process by derailing the coming elections.

“The timing for the implementation of such a policy in a country in which the total mumber of deposit money bank branches is just 5,437 with a concentration 1624 branches in Lagos alone, other southern states 2235, and the entire Northern Nigerian states 1188, Abuja 390 is certainly a calculated to effort to bring about general confusion that would threaten the 2023 polls.

“Noteworthy as well is that, of the 109 million adults in Nigeria, only 56 million have BVNs, leaving 53 million Nigerian adults without access to digital payment systems when little cash is available.

“Emiefile’s apparent arrogant stance on no going back on the January 31st deadline despite the patriotic intervention of the Nigerian Senate urging the CBN to extend the deadline by 6 months, the outright rejection of the policy by the Federal House of Representatives and the Nigerian Governors Forum, has inadvertently made the situation all the more suspicious”, he said.

He further stated that the resurgence of violence in the South East with attacks on security personnel, national security assets, INEC infrastructure and election facilities, unprovoked evictions, attacks and killings of northerners natives is also part of a mega plan to create a chaotic atmosphere before, during and after the elections.

Presenting their stand, Suleiman said CNG declares “that for the avoidance of doubt, we warn that any attempt from any quarters, to hoist any form of undemocratic arrangement short of a transparent, free and fair elections will be roundly resisted and rejected.

“To warn that all manifestations of schemes by political opportunities desperate to cover their tracks of corruption and wanton abuses by scuttling the elections would face stiff resistance.





“We call on every Nigerian to prepare to defend the nation’s hard earned democracy from any attempt to tamper with the democratic electoral process be it in the form of interim government arrangement or military intervention under whatever pretext.

“We caution all political parties and their candidates to eschew personal interests and insist on a peaceful democratic transition and reject any form of undemocratic arrangement.

He urged candidate that may emerge as a result of a credible election to ease the hardships Nigerians are made to go through by reversing the current harsh economic policies and addressing all financial losses suffered by innocent Nigerians therefrom.

“We call on President Muhammadu Buhari, as a major beneficiary of credible election, to absolve himself by reclaiming his statesmanship by standing against any machination against the conduct of credible elections and peaceful handover”, he added.