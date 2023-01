“Before long, we started hearing gunshots and people ran in different directions as the hoodlums chased one another around with axes and machetes”

Two people were on Wednesday night killed as rival gangsters disrupted a birthday party in the Somolu area of Lagos State.

Eyewitnesses at the scene of the incident also stated that some guests at the party sustained gunshots as the warring gangsters shot sporadically

One of the deceased persons was identified as Alabi, AKA Para, who was hit by bullets during the exchange of gunfire by the gangsters.

The incident, which reportedly occurred at Okesuna street, off the Abiodun area of Somolu created serious confusion as residents and passers-by scampered in different directions, following the exchange of gunshots.

A resident, who simply identified himself as Adesegun narrated to the Nigerian Tribune that ” It happened during a birthday celebration by one of the big boys in Okesuna area, Olumide Adebayo, popularly known as Ogbor “





“It started between two Bariga gangsters Lukmon AKA Baggio and Dayo AKA Afilo but another gangster from Somolu Tope AKA Sypon joined the clash.

The eye witness also narrated that “At the party, it was Tope Sypon and Dayo Afilo that had a misunderstanding between them but because of the battle for superiority in Bariga between Lukmon Baggio and Afilo, he ( Baggio supported Sypon against Afilo .”

Another resident of Abiodun street, who pleaded anonymity, told the Nigerian Tribune that ” They started with the exchange of hot words but suddenly they started throwing bottles and other things at each other .”

“Before long, we started hearing gunshots and people ran in different directions as the hoodlums chased one another around with axes and machetes.”

When contacted, the image maker in charge of the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin claimed not to have been briefed on the incident.