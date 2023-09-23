The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) recently conducted a two-day training workshop for its national and state executives on budget tracking for projects in Northern Nigeria.

The training, facilitated by Budgit, aimed to provide a comprehensive review of the training and highlight its significance in empowering the CNG towards better governance and financial transparency.

The workshop also focused on equipping the participants with the necessary skills and knowledge to effectively track budgetary allocations and expenditures at national and state levels.

Additionally, it aimed to enhance the abilities of the participants to hold government officials accountable for the funds allocated for developmental projects in Northern Nigeria.

Addressing journalists over the weekend in Abuja, the National Coordinator of CNG, Jamilu Aliyu Charanchi, mentioned that the training provided participants with a comprehensive understanding of budgetary processes, including planning, execution, and monitoring.

This knowledge, according to him, will enable them to identify gaps and irregularities in budget implementation at various stages.

“The workshop enhanced participants’ capacity to analyse budgets effectively, track public spending, and identify discrepancies.

They learned to use technological tools and platforms, such as Budgit’s open-source software, to simplify the process and ensure proper documentation.

“The training emphasised the importance of informed advocacy in demanding accountability.

Participants were exposed to different strategies for engaging with policymakers, civil society organisations, and the media to raise awareness about budget tracking and promote transparency.

“The workshop provided a platform for participants to network with like-minded individuals from different parts of Northern Nigeria.





The opportunity to exchange experiences, challenges, and best practices will foster collaboration among the CNG’s national and state executives,” he said.

Charanchi further stated that the training equipped the CNG with the necessary tools to hold government officials accountable for budget allocation and expenditure.

The CNG National Coordinator mentioned that by actively tracking and monitoring projects, the CNG will be able to identify misappropriation of funds and advocate for their proper utilisation.

“With enhanced skills in budget analysis and tracking, the CNG’s national and state executives are better equipped to provide evidence-based recommendations for efficient budgetary allocations.

This will contribute to improved governance, ensuring that resources are channelled into sectors that address the needs of Northern Nigeria’s citizenry.

“By effectively tracking budget allocations, the CNG can contribute to promoting transparency in resource management.

This proactive approach will ensure that public funds are used judiciously, preventing corruption and enhancing socio-economic development,” he added.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

God said you must not marry more wives, Gbile Akanni warns new Soun of Ogbomosho

Founder of Peace House, Bro Gbile Akanni has sent a stern warning to the newly installed Soun of…

How Nigeria can work again, Adebanjo, others speak

Some of the critical issues that engaged the leaders, one of whom was among…

We’ve not lifted visa ban on Nigeria — UAE

The United Arab Emirates has contradicted claims by the Nigerian government that it is to lift a year-long visa ban on…

Five ways to cope with September floods

September is the month for heavy rainfall. Already, there are alerts from government agencies on likely flooding between…

#BBNaijaAllStars: Kim Oprah predicts top 3 finalists

Evicted Big Brother Naija house guest, Kim Oprah has predicted the finalists for the ongoing ‘All Stars’ edition of…

LALIGA unveils vision for Africa, introduces new managing director

LALIGA, the world-renowned Spanish football league, took a significant stride towards its commitment to Africa by…