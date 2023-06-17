The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has commended President Bola Tinubu over the appointment of Adelabu Zacch Adedeji as Special Adviser on revenue, stating that it is well-deserved and a step in the right direction.

CNG, in a statement by its spokesperson, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, said Zacch Adedeji’s appointment, a renowned champion of youth causes and bridge builder with a vast network of friends across the North and Southeastern Nigeria, is another significant pointer to President Tinubu’s passionate belief in the organic links between generations.

He said: “President Tinubu’s meticulous selection of those who would carry his vision forward is amply displayed in the choice of Zacch, who is 2011, at the age of 33, was appointed as the commissioner for finance by Governor Abiola Ajimobi, becoming the youngest person ever to hold such a position in Oyo State.

“The fact that Adedeji is as well a certified accountant, corporate tax, and public finance development expert whose expertise extends across different sectors will enable him to provide valuable insights and guidance to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“It is also noteworthy that Adedeji, one of the youngest chartered accountants in the country’s history, had attained a managerial position through his diligent work with the American multinational company Procter and Gamble (P&G).

“Furthermore, Adedeji’s dedication to helping Nigerians, particularly the youth, has garnered recognition and respect for him, enabling him to play a crucial role in shaping the sugar industry and driving its growth where he was chief executive before his appointment by President Tinubu.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

WEEK BRIEF: Emefiele’s suspension, arrest and Nigeria Air’s revelations top news

The story of the suspension of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele by President Bola Tinubu broke the internet on…

95% of Nigerian male celebrities, including myself, ‘do both men and women’ — Actor Uche Maduagwu

Controversial Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu has claimed that no fewer than 95% of both married and single celebrities, including…





Real Reason Tinubu suspended Emefiele — FG

President Bola Tinubu, on Friday, ordered immediate suspension of Mr Godwin Emefiele as…

10 points from President Tinubu’s Democracy Day broadcast

In commemoration of this year’s Democracy Day celebration, President Bola Tinubu made his…

[PHOTOS] Hilda Baci: Lady begins 120 hours cook-a-thon to break Guinness Records

DURING his inauguration speech, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu announced that the era of…

SERIE A: Victor Osimhen becomes first African to win Capocannoniere award

A chef identified as Damilola Adeparusi has begun a 120-hour cooking marathon in Oye Local Government Area in…