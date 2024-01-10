A middle-aged businessman, Mr Okechukwu Kwekwe, from Umuriam Community in Obowo Local Government Area of Imo State, has raised the alarm over the threat to his life by hoodlums.

This followed the security challenges that have rocked the area for some time, which has put fears in the life of residents of the state

Addressing journalists in Owerri on Wednesday, Kwekwe disclosed that unknown gunmen had been threatening to attack him since they had been terrorising his community.

He said, “My wife and children are on the run. People in my village are not sleeping with their two eyes closed due to the hoodlums’ activities”.

He, however, pleaded with the security agencies and the international community to come to the aid of his community.

He said, “Since I gave the information to the security agencies, the hoodlums now want me dead”.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE