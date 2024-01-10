A socio-political group under the aegis of Akoko Youth Forum (AYF) has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, not to listen to some Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) calling for the suspension of the Minister of Interior, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo.

The group who stated this in a statement described the Minister as an incorruptible public figure with stainless reputation, said media reports against him are completely false and unfounded.

In a statement issued and signed by the AYF President, Engr. Ibukunola James Akeju, who said the call for the suspension of the Minister over the alleged involvement of a company linked to him in the ongoing trial of the suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Betta Edu is sponsored by some elements who are afraid of Tunji Ojo rising profile.

The statement read, “In a resolute stance, the Akoko Youth Forum (AYF), led by President Engr Ibukunola James Akeju, issues this urgent press release to vehemently support Hon Olubunmi Tunji Ojo, the Minister of Interior.

“This proclamation addresses recent efforts by certain Civil Society Organizations and faceless groups purportedly sponsored by detractors to call for the suspension of the Minister while ongoing investigations remain inconclusive.

“The backdrop of these calls revolves around the suspension of Dr. Betta Edu, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, amid allegations of misappropriating ministry funds.

“This scenario has brought to light a significant sum of 438.1 million allegedly linked to Hon Olubunmi Tunji Ojo’s company account. It is imperative to underscore that Hon Tunji relinquished his position as the CEO of the mentioned company five years ago, underscoring his adherence to Nigeria’s laws prohibiting public service officers from engaging in corporate activities.

“Tunji Ojo is not corrupt, we urge President Tinubu to turn deaf ears to sponsored media report against Tunji-Ojo”

“Hon Olubunmi Tunji Ojo transcends being merely a public figure; he embodies the aspirations of Akoko, showcasing unparalleled competencies across diverse sectors to uplift our community and its youth.

” His unwavering dedication to public service seamlessly aligns with the principles of the renewed hope agenda championed by President Tinubu.

“President Engr Ibukunola James Akeju, in solidarity with the entire Akoko Youth Forum, reaffirms unwavering support for Hon Olubunmi Tunji Ojo. We hold steadfast belief in his integrity, forthrightness, and ongoing commitment to the comprehensive advancement of Akoko and our nation at large.

“Amid unfolding events that require careful consideration, we adamantly call for a thorough, fair, and unbiased investigation into the allegations surrounding the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation. The Akoko Youth Forum remains steadfast in its commitment to justice, transparency, and unwavering accountability.

“In these critical times, unity remains paramount. Akoko Youth Forum unequivocally stands with Hon Olubunmi Tunji Ojo, exuding steadfast confidence that truth and justice shall prevail unreservedly.

“We repose our trust in the resilience and astuteness of our leaders in navigating complexities in service to our esteemed nation.

The Coalition of Civil Society for Transparency and Accountability has asked Tunji-Ojo to resign over his alleged involvement in the over N3 billion fraud in the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

