Governor Lucky Ayedatiwa of Ondo State has ordered an immediate review of waste management policies and operations in the state, particularly in Akure, the state capital.

The governor gave this directive while meeting with the state commissioner for environment, Mr. Sunday Akinwalire, at the Governor’s Office, Alagbaka, Akure. He said there is a need to review the operation of the environmental operations.

Aiyedatiwa expressed dissatisfaction with the state of cleanliness in the State capital, saying that Akure must be returned to its old status as one of the cleanest state capitals in Nigeria.

The governor emphasised his administration’s commitment to clean all the state’s nooks and crannies, with particular attention to the state capital.

Following the Governor’s directive, the Commissioner for Environment, Mr Sunday Akinwalire, embarked on an inspection and monitoring exercise in strategic areas and various dumpsites within Akure, the state capital.

During the exercise, the Commissioner was accompanied by some directors from the Ministry of Environment, officials of the Waste Management Authority, State Task Force officials, and some security agencies.

Ahead of the inspection visit, the Commissioner met with stakeholders in waste management in the State to map out strategies to implement the directive of the Governor through the launch of the #KeepOndoClean initiative.

Speaking during the inspection, the Commissioner said Governor Aiyedatiwa was concerned about the healthy living of the citizens and urged the people to live in a healthy environment to avoid contracting contagious diseases.

Akinwalire implored the public to make their environment clean and live a healthy lifestyle, as the government would do everything possible to make the environment more people friendly.

The Commissioner warned people trading on the walkways and those dumping refuse on major roads to desist from such acts and obey environmental laws, noting that the government has established a disciplinary court for defaulters.

