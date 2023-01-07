Insecurity: AUDA-NEPAD visits Imo, charges stakeholders on peace, security

The National Coordinator and Chief Executive Officer of AUDA-NEPAD Nigeria, Princess Gloria Akobundu, has appealed to stakeholders and community leaders in Imo State to work for the peace and security of the state.

Akobundu stated this while meeting with Isiala Mbano Stakeholders which include Local Government Area (LGA) Executives, Ward Chairmen, Coordinators, women’s groups and other Critical community leaders in Owerri, Imo State Capital.

She said, “there can not be any meaningful development without peace and security in the state”.

Akobundu lamented that the loss of lives and economic activities in the state, as well as the region due to insecurity, was not benefiting the people of the state and region rather it was reversing the gains made by hard-working people of the region.

She, however, appealed to the stakeholders to speak to the youths and all those giving the state and region a bad reputation to have a rethink, come to the negotiations table and put forward their grievances while expressing optimism that their plight would be looked into.

Speaking further, she urged the community leaders to create opportunities for youths and those aggrieved to positively and properly channel their complaints rather than result to violence means.

The AUDA-NEPAD Nigeria CEO further stated that Imo State and the Eastern Region at large were not known for insecurity but for industrialization, commercialisation and education, saying the region has prided itself in those areas over the years.

She equally used the opportunity to encourage the people of the state to support the state government led by HE, Governor Hope Uzodinma in his quest to deliver dividends of democracy and good governance to the people of the state.

Akobundu who is a stalwart of the ruling APC equally used the opportunity to canvas vote for the APC presidential candidate, Senator Bola Ahmed Tunubu, calling on people of the region to vote for him adding that Tunubu while as a governor in Lagos State distinguished himself and appointed a lot of people from other regions including South -East as part of his cabinet.

Later in a separate meeting, Akobundu while speaking to Okigwe Women First Alliance Forum, called on the women whom she described as change agents to use their God-given role to dissuade their children and wards from participating in any act capable of destabilizing the peace of the State and Region.





She said her agency, which has the mandate to promote socioeconomic and political development in the country is doing a lot in ensuring that development spread across the country.

Highlighting some of the areas the agency is currently working on, Akobundu said the agency is implementing the innovative strengthening of smallholder farmers’ capability and land restoration amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria as well as the Juncoa technology transfer project under the Comprehensive African Agricultural Development Programme (CAADP).

She also added that the agency is embarking on a good governance tour as well as the sensitization and campaign on violence-free and credible elections across the country as the 2023 elections draw near.

On youth engagement, the agency created the APRM Youth Vanguard, a platform for youths to educate, enlighten and sensitize their peers as well as create room for them to share ideas and network with their peers across the continent, she said.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE