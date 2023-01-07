Get your PVCs ready, Adeboye advises Nigerians

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has advised Nigerians to prepare their PVCs for the 2023 general election.

At the Holy Ghost Service on Friday, he advised Nigerians to stay clear by ignoring prophecies predicting the 2023 presidential election and urged them to get their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) ready to vote for their preferred candidate in the forthcoming election.

According to him, “Anyone who is prophesying now (that) this is the fellow who will win, is deceiving you.”

“You know why? Daddy (God) has not spoken yet; He hasn’t said anything… For one reason or the other, He has been reticent on this one.” the cleric cleared the air.

Adeboye said, “Get your PVCs ready. If He (God) doesn’t say anything, when it is time to vote, vote as the Spirit of God will direct you. If He tells me, I may tell you, or I may not.”