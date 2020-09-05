Insecurity: Arewa Forum again urges Buhari to sack Service Chiefs, as nation’s security deteriorates

A Northern group under the aegis of Arewa Professional Forum (APF), on Friday again expressed concern over what it described as the worsening state of insecurity in the country, saying it was time for President Muhammadu Buhari to allow the Service Chiefs quit the centre stage of the nation’s security management.

The group, in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja after its third annual meeting held in Kaduna, urged President Buhari to see reason with the majority of Nigerians who are of the view that the nation’s top security heads be relinquished of their positions and fresh hands and ideas injected for positive results in the security maintenance.

In other statement signed by its National Coordinator, Dr Ibrahim Nasir, the group reminded the president that in democracy, the voice of the majority prevails, saying the recent resolution of both chambers of the National Assembly that he replaced the Service Chiefs, was the view of the majority of Nigerians given that the parliament was a representation of the people.

The APF stated categorically that the Service Chiefs have exhausted energies, ideas and capacities and they could no longer turn around the country’s security for better which made their replacement the best option for President in the overall interest of the populace.

The organization while insisting that the President that should listen to what it called “the voice of the people” by reorganizing the security architecture of the country, said: “The time has come when the entire country expects new ideas, philosophy and method in the fight against insurgency in the country.”

“We strongly believe that time has come for our president to bring in fresh hope and clear directions on how best the country will strategize to overcome the present insecurity situation in the country.

“Our president was elected by Nigerians and the same Nigerians have spoken through their representatives in the National Assembly. Our president should listen to them by dropping the service chiefs, who have since reached retirement age in the military and appoint new ones with fresh ideas to do the job for which we elected him to do,” the statement added.

Noting that the “President’s idea about insecurity has proved inadequate to deal with the threat to our lives and property”, the APF charged him to “urgently change tactics and personnel in order to win the war against rising threats to the lives of Nigerians.”

According to the northern group, “From what we have seen so far, our president has not been able to solve the security problem staring the nation in its face and should seek new hands to help him do the job.”

The statement charged the president to “immediately look for their replacement in younger, well experienced and trained officers to lift the country out of the woods.”

The group which said it was compelled to come out of its shelve to speak on the situation, regretted that in spite of the attention being given the security sector by the president in terms of funding, the development had not yielded the desired results, saying ” we can’t keep applying the same tactics and strategy when they are not working.”

According to APF, “allowing the service chiefs to continue in their positions given the worsening security problems in the country was not in the best interest of anyone.

Although, the group hailed the Service Chiefs for what it called their “great contributions so far in fighting insecurity in the country” it nevertheless insisted that fresh hands were needed to tackle the problems.

According to the group, “there is no denying the fact that the service chiefs have tried their best to restore security in the country since their assumption of office, but given the dimension in which insecurity has assumed in the country, we feel that its high time fresh ideas and hands were injected,” it said, adding that “nobody is an island in any area.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

EDITORIAL: FG’s Gaffe On Amotekun

FOR the umpteenth time, the presidency stirred the hornet’s nest recently. Against the run of logic and the law, it declared that regional security outfits such as Amotekun would be subsumed under the existing policy architecture. Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, featuring…

E Ink Tablets Are Fast Replacing Pen And Paper.

E Ink tablets are devices that allow you to do the things you can do with a pen and notepad, which is to take notes for keeps with the possibility of reviewing later. The simplicity of these devices is so amazing that using them is just like using pen and paper. Technological advancements have made lots of people turn to…

22 Christians And Muslims Leaders Unite For Peace In Kaduna

Muslim and Christian leaders in Kaduna State have called on adherents of both religions to stop conducts that are unbecoming of their faith but to embrace peace instead. The leaders of faith spoke at Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, Kaduna when Governor Nasir El-Rufai inaugurated the House of Kaduna Family, a platform…

Over 9,246 Teachers Failed Professional Qualifying Exams ― TRCN

Not less than 9246 teachers failed the Batch A professional qualifying examination conducted in July 2020, by the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN). Registrar/Chief Executive of TRCN, Professor Josiah Olusegun Ajiboye, who release the results the examination on Thursday in Abuja, however, said a…

NBA Team Denied Access To Kano Singer Accused Of Blasphemy

A two-man fact-finding committee set up by the National President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mr Olumide Akpata to visit Yahaya Sharif Aminu in Kano Correctional Centre was denied access to the convicted singer. The committee made up of the NBA 1st Vice President– Mr John Aikpokpo-Martins and the…