Gov Bello received amidst jubilation, promises more infrastructure

KOGI State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello after his recent victory at the Supreme Court was received by a large crowd of jubilant supporters who could not hide their excitement as many were seen cheering and dancing to welcome the victorious Governor Bello.

The governor who paid homage at the palace of the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, Dr Ado Ibrahim where he affirmed that the visit was historically significant as it points back to his initial visit to the royal father in 2015 after the All Progressive Congress Primary election.

The governor speaking further used the occasion to commiserate with the paramount ruler over the demise of the late Attah of Igala, Dr Michael Ameh Oboni II, stating that the late Igala ruler was a staunch supporter of his government as he promoted and preached unity amongst the citizens.

He asserted that the late Attah’s legacies would not be forgotten as his government remained resolute in ensuring that peaceful co-existence and integration remains the fulcrum of the ‘New Direction Government’.

The governor also paid glowing tribute to the late Prince Audu Abubakar whose demise led to his emergence as the governor, noting that his administration’s drive for a united state was one of the late political icon’s aspiration.

Governor Bello lauded the Ohinoyi whom he regarded as a father for his continued supports for his administration, stating that history has been made during his own time as the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland.

He affirmed that his victory was for all the citizens of the Confluence State irrespective of their ethnic groups, religion or class.

Governor Bello assured the people of the state that his second term in office will witness more infrastructural development across the state.

Bello reiterated that his administration would continue to accord priority to the issues of youth development and well-being in the state.

He, therefore, urged the people of the Confluence State to continue to support his administration to enable him bring about the needed transformation to the state.

In his own remarks, the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, Dr Ado Ibrahim expressed joy over the victory of Governor Bello at the Supreme Court, noting that it was the will of the Almighty.

He charged the governor to use his God-given mandate to impact lives positively while he prayed for God to give him the wisdom to steer the affairs of the state towards a prosperous end.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

EDITORIAL: FG’s Gaffe On Amotekun

FOR the umpteenth time, the presidency stirred the hornet’s nest recently. Against the run of logic and the law, it declared that regional security outfits such as Amotekun would be subsumed under the existing policy architecture. Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, featuring…Gov Bello received

E Ink Tablets Are Fast Replacing Pen And Paper.

E Ink tablets are devices that allow you to do the things you can do with a pen and notepad, which is to take notes for keeps with the possibility of reviewing later. The simplicity of these devices is so amazing that using them is just like using pen and paper. Technological advancements have made lots of people turn to…Gov Bello received Gov Bello received

22 Christians And Muslims Leaders Unite For Peace In Kaduna

Muslim and Christian leaders in Kaduna State have called on adherents of both religions to stop conducts that are unbecoming of their faith but to embrace peace instead. The leaders of faith spoke at Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, Kaduna when Governor Nasir El-Rufai inaugurated the House of Kaduna Family, a platform…Gov Bello received Gov Bello received