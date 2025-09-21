Police arrest ex-convict behind robbery attack in Lagos

An ex-convict identified as John Samuel, 28, has been arrested by the Lagos State Police Command for his involvement in the viral armed robbery and shooting of a Lagos-based businessman, Gbenga Obama, in Ikeja.

The ex-convict, described by the Police as a “notorious robbery kingpin, hired assassin, and murderer,” was apprehended in his hideout in the Epe area of Lagos.

According to the Police, the ex-convict was caught after he sold a gold necklace valued at ₦40 million for a mere ₦4 million, triggering suspicion and leading to his arrest.

In a statement signed by DSP Babaseyi Oluseyi, the Deputy Public Relations Officer of the Lagos State Police Command and made available to the Nigerian Tribune, the arrest was confirmed:

“On 19/09/2025 at about 1400hrs, operatives of the Lagos State Police Command successfully tracked, trailed, and arrested a notorious armed robber, hired assassin, and murderer, later identified as John Samuel ‘m’, 28 years old, from Akwa Ibom State, in his hideout at Epe.”

The suspect, who was recently released from prison on 18 August 2025 after serving a six-year sentence for armed robbery, returned to crime just weeks later. On the day of the incident — 18 August 2025 — he was captured in CCTV footage robbing and shooting his victim, Gbenga Obama, on Gbajobi Street, Allen Avenue, in broad daylight.

According to the statement:

“John Samuel is vicious and notorious for armed robbery, assassination, and the murder of some of his victims. After his release from prison, he returned to crime with even more viciousness, often shooting victims before dispossessing them of their valuables.”

During the attack, Samuel was seen wielding an English pistol and opening fire on the victim before fleeing with the stolen jewelry. His accomplice reportedly waited nearby on a motorcycle for a quick escape.

The police disclosed that the stolen ₦40 million gold jewelry was later sold by the suspect for just ₦4 million. Fortunately, Gbenga Obama, who sustained serious gunshot wounds, has since been treated and discharged from the hospital.

Police operatives have now launched a manhunt for other members of the gang, with assurances that they will be tracked, arrested, and prosecuted.

Commending the operatives for their swift action, the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Olohundare Jimoh, stated:

“We remain committed to ensuring the safety and security of all residents of Lagos State. Criminals should be warned—there is no hiding place for them in Lagos.”