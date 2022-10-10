Infinix flags off campaign to boost new offerings

SMARTPHONE brand, Infinix has announced the launch of its new offerings, Zero 20, in addition to its Zero series to further enrich the telephony experiences of its customers, as the brand also announced a new campaign to boost the device in the market.

Speaking at the launch dubbed “Capture Your Own Story From Zero”, held in Lagos, recently, the company’s Public Relations Manager, Mr. Kevin Olumese, described the new device as a vast improvement on its existing Zero series.

According to him, factors such as growing trend of remote office meetings, the rise of TikTok videos, and increase of live broadcasts, had made such device imperative for users, desirous of an accessible product, offering high-definition and stable features.

He expressed the belief that the new device, which comes in different colours, would go a long way in filling the telephony gaps, and also enhance some professional tasks.

Olumese also explained that the flag-off of the ‘Capture Your Story From Zero’ Challenge, expected to start on October 21, this year, and last for three weeks, is aimed at providing budding content creators, and vloggers, from different lifestyle categories, the opportunity to win the newly released Zero20 smartphone, some cash and other consolation prizes.

